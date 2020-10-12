Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet: “LACK OF PURPOSE IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL”

I think those people are the ones who are not aligned with their values and mission in life. When you have a mission in life and when you do what you love, you don’t care much about what people say, what is on the news or you wont even care about trying to be hopeful. You will be too busy. Of course happily. People who are fulfilled with their lives (and that can be your truth no matter what’s happening in the world) do not experience uncertainty, fear, anxiety or loneliness. Even if you are alone, if you fill your day with priorities, you don’t feel alone. If you do what you love, you are happy and fulfilled, you feel safe and ok.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nevsah Fidan Karamehmet, President Of The Breath Coaching Federation.

Nevsah is a distinguished and highly respected international teacher in meditation, breathing and behavioural sciences with a 20 years track record of unrivalled expertise.

She is a faculty member at Breathing Sciences, vice president responsible for European Operations at The Graduate School of Behavioural Health Sciences, consultant to Better Physiology Ltd, founding president of Breath Coaching Federation, Breath Coaching Ltd, founding president and master teacher at Nevsah Institute.

She has developed tens of online and live courses and professional trainings that expand human consciousness by transforming thinking and breathing habits.

She has impacted more than 200,000 individuals in her public talks, seminars, workshops, retreats, trained and certified more than 2000 teachers, coaches, breath coaches around the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have been interested in ‘’the meaning of life’’ and ‘’truth’’ since I was a little child. I started reading, learning and researching psychology, philosophy, etymology, anthropology, religion, sociology, human behaviour, behavioural sciences when I was in high school. My knowledge and expertise got deeper when I started meditating and joining different self improvement courses, finishing my training on yoga, meditation and breath therapy, 20 years ago. I then got very interested in the power of breath and started studying and researching breathing habits. I created my own system in 2006, The Nevsah Institute with a curriculum of effective and efficient self mastery tools, dedicated to awakening human consciousness. I founded The Breath Coaching Federation in 2016, with my team of breath coaches (around 500 people) around the world delivering high end live, online and digital breath workshops and professional training. I have been leading hundreds of thousands of people in my own workshops and training for the past 18 years and trained more than 2000 coaches, breath coaches, mentors and teachers.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

I think the most interesting and powerful story is when we started working with the Turkish government to make Breath Coaching a legal job in Turkey. It was a tough road, as nobody knew about what breath coaching was. We spent hundreds of hours, tens of thousands of dollars to be able to have the specific, detailed standards and create a system for thousands of breath workers, teachers and breath coaches living in Turkey. And we succeeded. As The Breath Coaching Federation we were able to make breath coaching a legal job in Turkey. This was an original, pioneering unique concept created by my organization.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes! We have been working on a breath app for the past one year. An app that can be used by anyone interested in breath work, breathing techniques, breathing sciences either on the personal or professional level. Users will be able to practice different breath work methods, breathing techniques, work on their dysfunctional breathing habits, connect with experts around the world and sign up for professional training and get different certificates. We called it BREATH HUB. BREATH HUB IS DEDICATED TO BEING YOUR BREATH JOURNEY and involving any technique, method, school, teacher, available on earth now and bringing them to our users. You are the first one to hear about my newest project!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. My husband. I am so grateful for him being in my life. As we all know, marriage is not easy. Sharing your life with someone you hardly know and getting to know them along the way might be tough. We have had our ups and downs as everyone else and yet his commitment, his unconditional love, his support has always been there for the past 11 years of our lives. I think he is one of the main reasons for my business success. His support means a lot to me.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

It was a little tough during quarantine, as all the family was home. Preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner was a bit tiring for me. I was able to work and do sessions, workshops online, plus, work on our BREATH HUB project, and yet, of course it was hard to concentrate.

6.Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

We tried to stay in different rooms. I am lucky to have a home office, where I spend most of my time. I stayed in my room, my husband in his room and our daughter in hers, unless she had questions about her homework or she wanted to spend time with us. We usually went out for a walk, sometimes for a quick snack or picnic during the day and got together at night. I guess ROUTINE helped us a lot. As a family, we did some exercises first thing in the morning, had our breakfast and everybody went to their rooms to work, study, read. We had our lunch outside, took a walk, breathed some fresh air and came back home to keep on working. And at nights we spent time together which was the perfect plan for us. Sticking to a routine is our family’s secret… 🙂

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

I was teaching, leading live courses at least twice every month. My work was very experiential. But I had to shift these to zoom and found out that it is not very easy for everyone to connect through zoom. I had to find a different formula to teach. I then decided to create digital products where people could watch my videos whenever they wanted, watch them twice, three times, however they want, practice methods I teach on their own and meet with me once a week so that I could answer their questions and mentor them. I thought these products would be ready in a month but it took me 4 months to create them! That was a big challenge because there were hundreds of people already registered for my courses, all waiting for the product to be ready and it was the most stressful time of my life. I am glad it is over and everything is flowing perfectly. It all turned out good.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I stopped doing anything other than work for at least a month, concentrated on my priorities and did what was necessary. Work like hell. :))) to transform my business to digital.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

My advice would be creating a routine. I have many friends who wake up in the morning, dress up, put makeup on and pretend they are at their office, which helps them a lot. That is also a good idea. I could not do that as I had a lot of stuff going on already. So instead of dressing up and doing makeup or getting ready as if I was leading a seminar, I created a routine for the whole family. That way, I was able to create time for myself to concentrate on my business and that was precious. I have an agenda, to do lists for each and every day. That also helps. We can easily get distracted from our work. Having to do lists for the day, prioritizing and concentrating on them helps.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

Having your own space. Even if you live in a small house, you can still create your own space by each family member having their ‘’place’’ at home. We all have different sets of values and people are the happiest when they are living life aligned with their values. I do not want my children or my husband to live according to “my values”. They don’t expect me to live according to theirs as well. Business and wealth building are my first values, so I work most of the time. Communicating with her friends and playing is my daughter’s values, so she does that most of the time. And staying active and wellbeing is my husband’s first value so he does that. When people allow each other to live according to their values and share life communicating with each other’s values, you can stay sane and serene. Knowing your values and priorities is very important if you want to live a fulfilling life no matter what happens on the outside.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful About During a Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I think those people are the ones who are not aligned with their values and mission in life. When you have a mission in life and when you do what you love, you don’t care much about what people say, what is on the news or you wont even care about trying to be hopeful. You will be too busy. Of course happily. People who are fulfilled with their lives (and that can be your truth no matter what’s happening in the world) do not experience uncertainty, fear, anxiety or loneliness. Even if you are alone, if you fill your day with priorities, you don’t feel alone. If you do what you love, you are happy and fulfilled, you feel safe and ok. The news is all sensational anyway. We don’t hear the exact truth in the media, which is ‘’everything has drawbacks and benefits in life’’. Covid is neither good nor bad. It had its benefits and drawbacks. I have friends who are delighted, grateful to the virus and friends who hate and blame the virus for everything that is going wrong in their lives. It is all about your mindset. If you want to live a fulfilling life, you can. If you don’t, you won’t.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

We can support each other in understanding our values and priorities. We can support each other in doing what we love so that we live a fulfilling, happy life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

LACK OF PURPOSE IS THE ROOT OF ALL EVIL. We live unhappy, fearful, and unhealthy lives when we don’t have a purpose. But when we do, our lives change drastically. People can live a fulfilling, grateful life no matter what is happening on the outside and that is by living aligned with your values and your life purpose.

How can our readers follow you online?

www.nevsah.co.uk

Instagram: nevsahinstitute

Twitter: Facebook nevsahofficial

Thank you for these wonderful insights!

Thank you for the opportunity.