Join Us Friday, February 22nd for a Free Mental Health Global 3-Day Livestream #NeverAlone

This Friday, February 22nd, at 1 pm PST, I’ll tell you at the first ever free global Never Alone Summit the difference between a hope and a wish, and why it matters now, more than ever. I’ll share the science, my story, and your strategies for hope. I’ll also share the easiest way for you to move from hopelessness to hope.

As let’s be honest. It’s a stressful time. If you are feeling alone, anxious or just down, or know someone who is, we want you to know you are not alone.

Brought to you by the #NeverAlone initiative of The Chopra Foundation and the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation. Ifred, with award-winning program Hopeful Minds, is a proud partner.

There is so much focus now on protecting your physical health, it can be easy to forget your mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. We’ll be sharing expert advice, straight talk, personal stories and ideas, along with practices and tools you can use today to elevate your mood, rebalance your thinking, boost your resiliency and even find a little bit of magic.

Some of the speakers are well-known – you’ll recognize people like Deepak Chopra, Thrive’s very own Ariana Huffington, Zak Williams and Mariel Hemingway. Others are noted experts in mental health, wellness and brain science. Meet amazing musicians, writers and performing artists bringing inspiration and hope.

So join us, in making this world a better place, learning strategies for how we can be stronger together. And may you always, without fail, find your way to hope.