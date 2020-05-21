Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Join Us Friday, February 22nd for a Free Mental Health Global 3-Day Livestream #NeverAlone

This Friday, February 22nd, at 1 pm PST, I’ll tell you at the first ever free global Never Alone Summit the difference between a hope and a wish, and why it matters now, more than ever. I’ll share the science, my story, and your strategies for hope. I’ll also share the easiest way for you […]

By

This Friday, February 22nd, at 1 pm PST, I’ll tell you at the first ever free global Never Alone Summit the difference between a hope and a wish, and why it matters now, more than ever. I’ll share the science, my story, and your strategies for hope. I’ll also share the easiest way for you to move from hopelessness to hope.

As let’s be honest. It’s a stressful time. If you are feeling alone, anxious or just down, or know someone who is, we want you to know you are not alone. 

Brought to you by the #NeverAlone initiative of The Chopra Foundation and the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation. Ifred, with award-winning program Hopeful Minds, is a proud partner.

There is so much focus now on protecting your physical health, it can be easy to forget your mental, emotional and spiritual well-being. We’ll be sharing expert advice, straight talk, personal stories and ideas, along with practices and tools you can use today to elevate your mood, rebalance your thinking, boost your resiliency and even find a little bit of magic. 

Some of the speakers are well-known – you’ll recognize people like Deepak Chopra, Thrive’s very own Ariana Huffington, Zak Williams and Mariel Hemingway. Others are noted experts in mental health, wellness and brain science. Meet amazing musicians, writers and performing artists bringing inspiration and hope.

So join us, in making this world a better place, learning strategies for how we can be stronger together. And may you always, without fail, find your way to hope.

Kathryn Goetzke

Kathryn Goetzke, MBA, Global Hope Ambassador, iFred Founder, Chief Mood Officer at iFred, The Mood Factory

Kathryn Goetzke is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, strategic consultant and global
depression advocate. She is the entrepreneur and innovator behind Mood-lites™, a brand that achieved over 35 million dollars in retail sales. As her role as Chief Mood Officer at The Mood Factory, her goal is to ‘Improve Moods’ by teaching consumers how to get in the present moment through engaging the senses. Armed with an MBA in International Marketing, an undergraduate degree in Psychology, over 20 years of experience with small and Fortune 100 companies, and a successful product launch of her own under her belt, she aims to do just that with her new line of product based on how scents impact moods and 21 Day Courses teaching how to rewire the brain.

In addition to launching Mood-lites, Goetzke founded a non-profit organization for depression called iFred (the International Foundation for Research and Education on Depression – www.ifred.org) dedicated to eradicating the stigma of the
disease using the sunflower, a focus on hope, the color yellow, celebrity engagement, creating hopeful mindsets, and education on the biology of the brain.
According to the World Health Organization, there are 300 million people around the world with major depressive disorder, yet depression is treatable and episodes often preventable. She is most excited about her Hopeful Minds initiative
(www.hopefulminds.org), based on research that hope is a teachable skill and aimed at teaching kids around the world so they may be equipped to always create, maintain, and sustain hope.

Goetzke and her work has been featured in Entrepreneur Magazine, Home, InStyle, Family Living, Scholastic Choices Magazine, and others. She has spoken at the United Nations, World Bank, Global Mental Health Conference, Mental Health Community Associations Conference, the Scent Marketing Institute, and more. She has been featured on multiple radio and television shows including BBC, WGN Chicago, CBS Chicago, Tasty Trade, and eWomenNetwork. Goetzke is a regular contributor to the Thrive Global and PsychCentral, writes regularly for iFred and The Mood Factory, and serves on advisory boards for FundaMentalSDG, the Global Mental Health Movement, and Women's Brain Project, and is a member of the Founding Steering Committee Member of YMentalHealth, a global coalition for youth mental health nonprofits.

Goetzke has a Master of Business Administration degree in International Marketing Management from the University of St. Thomas, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology, International Studies and Biology from Winona State University. She currently resides in Reno, NV, where she enjoys hiking, meeting new people, playing with her nieces, exploring the mountains, skiing, and solving complex global challenges.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to Maintain a Hopeful Mindset During the Coronavirus Outbreak

by Kathryn Goetzke
Community//

Joe Biden told Meghan McCain, ‘You Must Have Hope’. What is your #OneThing for #Hope?

by Kathryn Goetzke
Community//

What’s Your #OneThing for #Hope?

by Kathryn Goetzke

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.