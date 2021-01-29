Never Underestimate The Power Of Giving Back

Peace and purpose can often be a very self-centred activity. What is my purpose? What is the secret to my inner peace? What is my highest calling? My, my, my. Me, me, me.

In my experience working with hundreds of clients on what could be broadly described as trying to find peace and purpose, a sneaky slightly uncomfortable thing has always stood out to me. We are very self-centred. The clever thing is that when we start this whole search for peace and purpose, it makes this whole self-centredness suddenly sound more noble, pure and perhaps even spiritual. It sounds very 21st century, very modern and very high vibe.

Now a healthy dose of ego/self is incredibly important to thrive in the world but once that is taken care of we need to find ways to examine how self-centred we really are, if we truly want to find peace and purpose. And vibrant giving back is a great starting point.

I would like to make a distinction between merely “giving back” and “vibrant giving back”. Vibrant giving back comes without direction or purpose, it comes from the heart and it also comes from a place of deep self-respect.

This sense of giving back without direction or purpose is very important. On first glance it seems incredibly contradictory- how could one hope to find peace and purpose from actions aligned to no purpose? The key is in the timing of the purpose. Often people artificially “give back” with the intention of making themselves feel better, making themselves look good publically or from a place of low self-worth. It is giving back with an incredible amount of neediness for purpose running through the veins of it. In contrast when one “vibrantly gives back”, purpose emerges in its own due time. Initially there is a sense of no direction, a sense of no reward and a willingness to go into the unknown, then as things naturally unfold purpose comes on its own accord. And it isn’t always what you guessed the purpose might be!

For “vibrant giving back” it is also important to focus on it coming from the heart. The key here is again in the order of the emergence. Heart-centred giving feels right instantly and you just know, then you use your mind to work out the practical details and how it fits into your life. Mind-centred giving has the opposite order. It comes from an intellectual understanding/need for purpose and peace, with the hope that this analysis will bring a deeper purpose and peace from the heart (which of course it never does).

Finally “vibrant giving back” comes from a place of deep self-respect. This one is all about energy. Have you ever heard people moan about how they are so giving and everyone just takes, takes, takes from them? This is because they are giving from a place of low self-respect. When we give it is vitally important that it is underpinned by strong self-respect where we acknowledge how much we are worth and can accurately see the gifts/talents we have to give others. Things then flow, with an abundance of energy and good feelings all round (for both the giver and the recipient of your giving).

Overall giving back has a huge amount to offer when it comes to peace and purpose. For this to be maximised it needs to be aligned with “vibrant giving back”, where there is no direction, it comes from the heart and it comes from a place of deep self-respect. Your recipient then not only feels great with what you are giving them but the untamed beauty of peace and purpose then slowly starts to emerge within you at its own accord.