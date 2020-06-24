Never Stop Learning Because Life Never Stops Teaching – Kirill Korshikov

The greatest teacher you could ever have is your life! Knowledge can come from anywhere and everywhere. Our Education system teaches a lot but that’s not just enough! Being a bookworm can definitely teach you, but there will be no greater teacher than your life says Kirill Korshikov

According to modern sciences, a child start learning even before its birth. From early childhood, we humans try to observe and learn things. One of first achievements of human child is to speak and walk. It cannot happen without learning. Learning something new is like a coconut, it is hard and a bit messy from outside, but once it opens up it bring a lot of sweet juice and fruit inside. Whenever we are asked to learn something new, a panic monster or a zombie gets over us to let us know that “No, no you can never do it”, but once you get over that feeling you’ll definitely enter an incredible world of new ideas and plan, it will enhance your character, your knowledge and on a bigger perspective your personality.

As they say, learning is a never-ending journey. From cradle to grave, we are in continuous cycle of learning new things. It is a necessary part of our life. Without learning new things, we will remain unaware of wonderful things in the world. Our sight broadens when we get the knowledge and make ourselves lifelong learners. Indeed, traditional education may not be for everyone, but learning is. Learning new things represents the growth mindset. To be good learner you should be able to switch the diffused and focused thinking modes of brain.

Focused thinking is when you concentrating on something (already familiar with) that you try to learn. However, if we talk about diffused mindset it helps you to think out of the box and to look for options, to look for different perspectives and try different ways. Life gives you the best of the lessons, from sacrifice to compromise, it gives you plenty of lessons, and a wise man will always take each of them seriously. Just as it said that practical learning is the best of all, similarly, no matter what theories you grab from the books, you get the most of it only through experience. Each day life teaches us something or the other. All we need is to grab it and inculcate that in our day-to-day lives Instead of allowing ourselves to be locked in the box society deems acceptable we have to be willing to go against the norm, and fight for what is in our hearts.

We should fight for our dreams to not only get to our dreams, but also to inspire others to think differently, and go for their dreams as well. Many times, you may feel down but remember that it’s not the ending. So many of us go through life, not seeing life for all that it is, and all that it can be. Without being able to go through life, learning from each step along the way, we will never be able to achieve the things we know in our hearts are possible for us to achieve. Losers are the ones who refuse to stand up, not the ones who fall down repeatedly.

No matter how many times you find yourself lost or broken; all that matters is the time when you didn’t feel like starting things all over again. Learning is about enriching our minds, honing our skills, and changing the way we see the world and ourselves. It improves our behavior and the way we think by expanding and challenging our understanding.

Believe in yourself, take on your challenges and dig deep within yourself to conquer your fears. Never let anyone bring you down. You have to keep going. Learning is not restricted to a place or a deadline. It is a practice, a habit, a part of your daily routine and that’s what I am looking forward to do. I will surely apply these while leaning the new things during my professional and personal life.

“Education is what people do to you and learning is what you do for yourself”._Joi Ito

Why does learning never stop?

Self-growth is key to living a fulfilling life and having a successful career. One of the best things about life is that we never have to stop learning. … They all understand the fact that they have to continuously learn to be successful. For us to live life to the fullest, we must continually look for ways to improve.

Conclusion

We always need to grow more and more, get new ideas because “Old ways won’t open new doors”, we need to knock the new door to open it.