Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Never say you can’t..

I will never give up...

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Everyday we doing so many works.. some works we’ll finish without any efforts, but some works need more attention, need more effort. During that scenario we should not give up, you not quit it. Take a short break come out of that work, concentrate on other things. Relax yourself after you set, you are ready to do.. But never say you can’t do that.

Here I’ll share you some quotes to say within yourself to hit hard !!

Never stop trying..

I never lose.. either win or learn

– Nelson Mandela

Never give up, because great things take time..

Never give up on something you believe in…

I can & I will

Never give up, Never surrender…

Rise up, go beast mode..

Don’t give up…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Difference Between Letting Go of Someone and Giving Up

    by Mitzi Bockmann
    Community//

    8 Ways to Unleash the Inner Champion

    by Shyam Ramanathan
    work from home tips
    Community//

    Lessons Learned from a Decade of Working at Home

    by Karl Kangur

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.