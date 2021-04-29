Everyday we doing so many works.. some works we’ll finish without any efforts, but some works need more attention, need more effort. During that scenario we should not give up, you not quit it. Take a short break come out of that work, concentrate on other things. Relax yourself after you set, you are ready to do.. But never say you can’t do that.

Here I’ll share you some quotes to say within yourself to hit hard !!

Never stop trying..

I never lose.. either win or learn – Nelson Mandela

Never give up, because great things take time..

Never give up on something you believe in…

I can & I will

Never give up, Never surrender… Rise up, go beast mode..