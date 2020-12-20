Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Never say never..

Failure is when you don't try..

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We all have a habit of using some negative words often. I won’t, I can’t, I never win, I never get, I never reach success. Don’t use such words. These words take away the confidence within you, as well as others those who have confidence with yourself. Never say such words. Change your can’t, won’t into I can, I will. Have positive vibes within you. Try, try once, try twice, keep trying. Anything won’t change over night.

Good things take time. But the important fact is don’t lose hope, have a strong that you are going to finish, you are going to achieve. Failures knock your door only if you never try. Get up & go keep moving, keep doing, keep trying. Don’t invite failures without trying. Nothing is impossible. Train, Train, Train your mind to make it possible.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How I Use Words and Phrases to Empower and Enrich My Life

    by Tessa Koller
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    How You Can Improve Your Life By Taking Words Out of Your Vocabulary

    by Jennifer Warren Medwin
    Courtesy of HAKINMHAN/Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    Want to Be More Confident? Stop Saying These 7 Words

    by Melanie Curtin

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.