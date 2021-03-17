Never mind the distractions..

When you take a step away from your distraction, you move a step forward towards your destination. Be a motivation not the distraction – Robhill Sr

Distractions are the killer of our time, energy, happiness, positivity. If we get distracted obviously it’ll take time to back in the track. Distraction might be come from smart gadgets, people around us it may come in any form. We should be aware & we should avoid, we have to move on. We shouldn’t dwell on the same thing. We should not clinging to the same. Aware, take a step forward towards your goal, your work, your career. Be a motivator help others to successful in their path. Be an inspiration to others. Don’t get distracted and don’t be a distractor.