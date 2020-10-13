Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Never mind criticism..

Your value does not decrease based on someone's inability to see your worth - Unknown

Criticizing for anything and everything… that’s human nature. Some criticize for good thoughts, good outcome and in good manner without hurting others. But some criticize in rude manner to pull down others, hurt others and to make them to feel bad and worst. Everything depends on their nature, character. We can’t do anything for that. But the fact here is how we take criticism. Are we taking those words into our head or just stop taking it to our head.

If you take criticism seriously surely it will disturb us a lot. It will ruin our peace and happiness in our life. You know some people literally criticize to others down, take off the happiness, peace from them. So never let anyone to spoil yours. Never take criticism too seriously, it kill us and our self confidence, self esteem, courage. We are not born to dwell ourselves for criticism. We are born to create a life we want, a life to inspire others.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

