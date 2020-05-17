NEVER LOSE HOPE DURING THIS PANDEMIC

2020 the year of worldwide lock down. None of us expect this year with covid 19. Isolation, social distance, lock down, work from home, no schools & colleges, unemployment, bad economy, fear of life, anxiety about the future literally the entire world was changed.

When & How the world come back to normal situation, we don’t know. Anyways life is there, we need to survive, don’t lose hope. The most important skill we need during this pandemic situation SELF CONFIDENCE.

This pandemic , crisis situation make us more depressed, anxiety, irritation, fear, anger so much negative emotions. Keep calm, think good out of bad situation. Think in reverse how to use this lock down time usefully. Spend time with your family, play with your children, teach them good values, read good books, make your children reading, create good habits. We get an opportunity to be with our family, utilize it. Time for self care, exercise, clean your home. Keep clean & hygiene.

Spend time wisely my dear friends. Believe this current situation will turn back. Be confident, when there is a will, there is way. Let’s face the crisis confidently and overcome safely. Few confident quotes for you all, read and remember during the tough times.