Thrive Global
Thrive Global
NEVER LOSE HOPE DURING THIS PANDEMIC

Hope we have a bright future after crisis.

By

2020 the year of worldwide lock down. None of us expect this year with covid 19. Isolation, social distance, lock down, work from home, no schools & colleges, unemployment, bad economy, fear of life, anxiety about the future literally the entire world was changed.

When & How the world come back to normal situation, we don’t know. Anyways life is there, we need to survive, don’t lose hope. The most important skill we need during this pandemic situation SELF CONFIDENCE.

This pandemic , crisis situation make us more depressed, anxiety, irritation, fear, anger so much negative emotions. Keep calm, think good out of bad situation. Think in reverse how to use this lock down time usefully. Spend time with your family, play with your children, teach them good values, read good books, make your children reading, create good habits. We get an opportunity to be with our family, utilize it. Time for self care, exercise, clean your home. Keep clean & hygiene.

Spend time wisely my dear friends. Believe this current situation will turn back. Be confident, when there is a will, there is way. Let’s face the crisis confidently and overcome safely. Few confident quotes for you all, read and remember during the tough times.

Be Brave, Be a Warrior … Overcome the endless strategies.

Believe there will be a sunrise after a sunset.

Fear is the enemy of your confidence, don’t let the enemy to defeat you.

Self confidence is coming out of every obstacles that comes daily in life.

Optimism is the energy booster for self confidence.

Hope, Faith, Trust… the tagged words for confidence.

Be focused, distraction is the killer of self confidence.

Hesitation & Fear are the two road blocks for your self confidence.

Be brave and have courage to overcome anything in life.

Hope hopefully you will do it…

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

