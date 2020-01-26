“Never hesitate when the right opportunity presents itself. Sometimes you don’t have time to think; you simply have to act.” with Monika Ekiert and Marco Derhy

Marco: I had the pleasure of interviewing MONIKA EKIERT. Monika is an amazing actress. She was born in Poland, grew up in France and then moved to LA last year. Passionate of life, energy, and cinema, with her head full of ideas and a heart full of motivation she arrived in Los Angeles with her Extraordinary Talent Acting Visa.

Being Polish – French, she mastered these two languages fluently, as well as

English and Russian. She has also acting skills in German and Hebrew.

Monika has been a lead actress for many polish and french tv shows and films. And the face of international fashion campaigns, working with well-known brands such as Giorgio Armani, L’Oréal Paris, Schwarzkopf, Redken, and many others. She is really someone worthy to be discovered. So hurry up be not to miss this opportunity.

Marco: Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My challenge has always been showing people that anything is possible in life. Even the wildest dreams are achievable if you really believe them.

I was born and spend my childhood in a communist country. We had little to eat, like bread with salt as a main dish, and bread with sugar as a dessert. I wore my brother’s old clothes. One day, I followed this inside voice in me, without knowing what is was I decided to go to France. My first goal was to prove to myself what I was capable of.

With my 2 suitcases, one-way bus ticket to Paris, 5O eur in my pocket and address to one organization who helped a polish young girl in their life in France I landed in a completely new world. Working hard to survive motivated me to achieve this goal to become an independent, strong woman. So few years after I got a Master 1 in Economics at the Sorbonne and Master 2 of Human Ressources. Sorbonne, one of the best Universities in the Word. And I found myself between 25 students who get Master 2 in HR.

I think my decision to leave Poland at a young age, in search of a “better life,” ultimately made me love my parents more. At the time, I was ashamed not to be like the others, to never go on holidays, but now I say look where I am today. I became a warrior because I did not have a choice.

My dream of becoming an actress has always been inside me, just hidden deep down. I come from a humble and modest family. I spent my childhood dreaming, thinking that my life was meant for me to accomplish great things like Lech Walesa has. Who knows?

I have a lot of strength. I’m not afraid of people, only of God.

I know that cinema is a way to express myself. And to change people’s lives and their way of thinking.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

Many things have changed in my life since I met this homeless in Paris. I was on my first year in the acting school, Cours Florent, and at the same time, I was volunteering in a Polish organization that helps Polish homeless on the street of Paris.

This man wanted to thank me for taking care of him, but he had nothing to give me. So he shared with me a contact of someone who took care of him via Marie de Paris, someone also connected to the film industry. I called this person who a few days later took me to my first Cannes Film Festival where I met the people who changed my life.

When they learned that I was there thanks to a homeless, it opened even more doors for me.

So let’s do good, without waiting for the return … the return always comes, we just don’t know when and how …

Monika with her mom Marie and her brother Tomasz

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I acted in France for the first time, I took one French TV star for a chef I asked him, “What good have you prepared for us to eat?” Everybody laughed, and he never forgot it. We become friends after. Life has sometimes-strange ways to connect us with others. It’s all about energy and timing.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Finishing the feature film where I play Marilyn Monroe, it will be the third time since I’m in LA where I play MM, in the different projects.

The film, Theater, and Documentary. It makes me feel so honored.

And I’m writing and will direct a documentary, about the Polish Jews who created Hollywood.

Do you know that Warner Brothers were born Wonsal Samuel Goldwin born Szmuel Gelbfisz, Billy Wilder and Lee Strasberg born in Poland or Polish towns part of Austria-Hungary due to one of the partitions of Poland? And many others 😉 immigrants like me … With my polish friends, with the help of great historians, we work on this right now.

Which personality we will show and witch story we will tell you will discover on the big screen …

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

When I appeared in the play The Seven Year Itch, in a part first played by Marilyn Monroe—I acted alongside Sandro Monetti, an award-winning British journalist.

One day before the spectacle, one told me that in the theater were those actresses who wanted my role. And when I was on stage and I saw rows of blondes, it was a little disturbing, but I quickly told myself that I win, Me, poor girl who came to Hollywood, without any connexions, and I’m not perfect, I’m just a woman who has more natural sensuality then them 😉 and I don’t care of, I only care of trying to do my best.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Listen to your intuition and your heart. We are all connected to the universe, and when God speaks, He speaks to you and not to people who ask for other’s opinions. As Steven Spielberg says, the little voice inside of you is the one you have to listen to, no one else’s.

Never hesitate when the right opportunity presents itself. Sometimes you don’t have time to think; you simply have to act.

You have to be positive. Speak well, think well, and for the rest, there is Karma. Do not think of seeking revenge on the people who have harmed you. They will pay for their wrongdoings sooner or later.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would change the prejudices about Jews and Minorities in Poland and elsewhere. The new generation is fighting for it, but their collective voice is small and even if they do great things, they expose themselves to risks and therefore need outside help.

You can be rich but still, you couldn’t do as many things as when you are famous, especially if celebrities come from the United States.

This gives me the strength to fight at the castings, to give the best of myself to become this celebrity and this voice as soon as possible.

What are your “3 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why?. Please share a story or example for each.

Love yourself as you are. We are all different, and we need to embrace these differences to make the world a humane place. Do not compare yourself to others. You are unique and beautiful.

Dream Big everything is possible, send it to the universe, he knows how to make it work, you have cannot control it. You just need to be ready. So keep working and dreaming.

Surround yourself with positive people, which speaks badly of others delete them from your contacts; they will one day speak badly of you too, and it hurts. They will get their karma, but you will waste your time and energy and it’s not worth it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a Polish quote. “Jak spasc to z wysokiego konia” means that if you have to take risks, take real risks. And if you do not fight for what you want, do not cry for your loss.

When I went to France alone on a one-way ticket, without knowing the language and having only fifty euro in my pocket, I took a risk. And I do not regret it. Now I have arrived in the US, alone and with two suitcases, without knowing anyone or how to survive in another new country, and it’s been another risk. I am very far away from my comfort zone.

But we cannot control everything in life. We must leave some to luck and chance, but we must also take risks and let the universe do the rest.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for my fiancé Jacques Samuel Cohen – Bacry. He saved my soul. He is very spiritual and confident in God, and I learned that from him and also that it is so important not to live in the past, not to live with regrets, but instead to move forward. Even if we have obstacles, we must move forward, because everything is for our good and for the future.

He wrote amazing scripts if one day they can be produced they will change a lot of human lives. I can send you them if you want to read 😉 Who knows …

Some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

Steven Spielberg.

Because of His vision of the world, his films, his modesty and his love of family. He is an example for me.

And Keanu Reeves

Because of his Humanity, talent and something else that I can’t explain …

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Instagram : monikaekiert and on Facebook, my name Monika Ekiert

on here my Acting reel

and IMDb

https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4861354/

Marco; Thank you so much for joining us. This was indeed inspirational!