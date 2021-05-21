Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall - Confucius

Never hesitate to get back, after you have a fall !! In any aspects in life without failures, losses, struggles no one can survive. Everyone has problem in different ways. The matter is how fast they getting up, kick back or dwelling there lies the efficiency.

Everyone has pit falls, no need to hesitate or have a victim mindset. Stop such things. Nobody cares.. you start jumping and start doing your work. Motivate yourself to do, to move, to kick back and start running for the long.

Set some goals, plan it, make your plan to happen every single day. Though you can’t make it happen try again, try again. Hit hard, Hit little more hard you can do it. At the same time you should be gentle to yourself. Love yourself, happy for yourself, happy for your now.

Never hesitate nobody is going to push you for the betterment only you have to do it for yourself. Keep pushing, keep moving, Keep improving and you will win one day !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

