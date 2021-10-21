Never give up, it’s always the darkest before dawn – Kidd Keo

You relax in an airplane though you do not know the pilot. You relax in a ship though you are not aware of the captain. You relax in the bus not knowing the driver. Why don’t you relax in your life while you are mindful of the fact that God is its controller? Trust your God. He is the best planner – Unknown

A dream isn’t worth anything until you try to put it into practice. When you dedicate yourself to your dream, whatever it may be, you find yourself at the intersection of perception and reality. This idea has probably existed in your mind for years, taking on a particular shape and existing entirely as a function of your own imagination. Now, when you put it to the test, it’s time to get real. It’s time to give birth to the idea and fully commit to nurturing that dream the same way you would nurture a child. Kidd Keo has treated his idea and his songs the same way. His recent songs “Money Till I Die” and “Drifting and Burning” just showcases the same.

Kidd Keo has an incredible talent for music. He says that his mind is constantly bombarding with ideas, music and beats, he’s also able to take risks because without taking risks one could easily blend into the noise that is out there. Kidd Keo says people will give you thousands of reasons to live life in negativity and to give up on your dreams. Will you hear those voices and believe those views?

The choice is yours.

But there is another voice inside your heart that will tell you; You are a masterpiece. You can do whatever you want. You can fulfil your impossible dreams. Just don’t give up on your dream. Your victory is closer than you think. Keep going & keep moving. You are at the end of the tunnel. All the pain you have been you will get double the success said Kidd Keo.

We feel like giving up, at some point in our lives, in the various journeys that we undertake. Sometimes we give up even before we start. And at other times, most crucially, we tend to give up just before we are about to make a huge breakthrough.

But we should realize that our hardest times often lead us to the greatest moments of our lives. ‘Keep going’ should be our mantra. Tough situations build strong people in the end. We should not fear failure but rather fear not trying Kidd Keo quoted.