Never forget the good Samaritans in your life

We’ll see lot of people in our life. From our childhood to till date, we met so many people, we remember some, forget some. But there are people whom we can’t forget are those who helped us, who educate us, our friends, teachers… especially who lift up – meaning who give their hands in the needy time, who teach us morals, values that help us to lead a good life, who gave us career opportunity . Those are good Samaritans in our life. In other words living gods, gurus..

They didn’t expect anything from us for their help. Only thing they are having is a big heart to help us, without any reciprocal. We should never forget them in our life time. We should pray for them and their family well beings. At least once in the day thank them for their help in your gratitude journal. There are so many living with kind heart…never, ever forget them. Be nice to people may be it’ll be unappreciated or ignored but spread the love anyway. We rise by lifting others.

The fragrance of the flowers spreads only in the direction of wind, but the goodness of a person spreads in all directions