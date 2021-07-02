“Never ever let obstacles stand in the way of your goals”, with Milad Abouali

Milad Abouali is a photographer He was born on 24/01/1990 in tehran(iran).

Milad Abouali, a promotional and editorial photographer and videographer for musicians, performers, venues, publications, and music gear manufacturers based in Tehran.

Milad Abouali

I love working with musicians in all genres! From pop to hip hop, rock and roll to folk, I shoot itall. In studio, on stage, or on location, I will create photography and video that takes you to the next level.He currently resides in Tehran and works in photography, filming, editing, and teaching photography.It is also active in the field of cyberspace. Social is currently leading a new vocal music and art company.