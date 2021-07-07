Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

“Never ever let obstacles stand in the way of your goals”, with Mary Hm

Follow the Iranian Comedian Star, Mary Hm, on Instagram.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Mary Hm is an Iranian Actress she was born 1 August 1988 in Tehran(iran)She is real name Seyedehmaryam Hashemi.With the outstandig growth of the social media specially Instagram,an oppurtunity has been provided for the ones interested in arts to see and share things that may interest them. There are many faces that have gained fame in this enviroment, sometimes by a fake rumor or sometimes through an event organized for a charity. the group titled “@mary__hm” is one of the pages that is followed by many art lovers. A group of some girls with brilliant ideas that have orgonized a team. On the last day of the last summer of the century we had a conversation with Mary Hashemi,Arezu Salimi and Zehi Hashemi which can be read here: How did this idea occur to you and how did you start to do so? Arezu Salimi: The whole thing started on April 2019 (Farvardin 98).

Mary Hm

We were having dinner in a restaurant and at the same time Mary told us to make a video. For example you tell me “what do you want” and I will say I don’t want anything. Then you insist until I ask for an expensive dish and at the end you will be the one who has to pay for it.We made that video and then posted it on Instagram.Back then Mary’s page was private and had about 1300 followers.That post had 1500 views and about 400 comments and we were surprised that it was such an hit!I told Mary to open the page so that everyone could see that post.so that’s how we were seen more and could gain more followers.Then we had a video called “sewing” that gained us 12000 followers by the sunrise. But I have to admit that the first blow of our page was the School of the 60s. When did you notice what type of video was more liked and wanted? Mary Hashemi: The post about sewing was an actual event that happened to me and Zehi.We were invited to a wedding, so we had ordered dresses for the party which were sewed awfully. The exact dresses used in the video.We were so sad so we diceded to make that video and post it. After that we had 40000 more followers until the next day. We noticed that our post was shared by some famous pages and that was the reason for that. It was after that we reached 50000 followers that we started to take it more seriously.

Mary Hm

https://instagram.com/Mary__Hm

    Alone pr

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    Becoming an Unstoppable Woman

    by Sara Levinson
    Healing
    Community//

    Healing; It’s an Inside Job

    by Johnnie Calloway
    Community//

    Inside Influence: One On One With Mary Shenouda

    by Adam Mendler
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.