“Never ever let obstacles stand in the way of your goals”, with Mary Hm

Mary Hm is an Iranian Actress she was born 1 August 1988 in Tehran(iran)She is real name Seyedehmaryam Hashemi.With the outstandig growth of the social media specially Instagram,an oppurtunity has been provided for the ones interested in arts to see and share things that may interest them. There are many faces that have gained fame in this enviroment, sometimes by a fake rumor or sometimes through an event organized for a charity. the group titled “@mary__hm” is one of the pages that is followed by many art lovers. A group of some girls with brilliant ideas that have orgonized a team. On the last day of the last summer of the century we had a conversation with Mary Hashemi,Arezu Salimi and Zehi Hashemi which can be read here: How did this idea occur to you and how did you start to do so? Arezu Salimi: The whole thing started on April 2019 (Farvardin 98).

We were having dinner in a restaurant and at the same time Mary told us to make a video. For example you tell me “what do you want” and I will say I don’t want anything. Then you insist until I ask for an expensive dish and at the end you will be the one who has to pay for it.We made that video and then posted it on Instagram.Back then Mary’s page was private and had about 1300 followers.That post had 1500 views and about 400 comments and we were surprised that it was such an hit!I told Mary to open the page so that everyone could see that post.so that’s how we were seen more and could gain more followers.Then we had a video called “sewing” that gained us 12000 followers by the sunrise. But I have to admit that the first blow of our page was the School of the 60s. When did you notice what type of video was more liked and wanted? Mary Hashemi: The post about sewing was an actual event that happened to me and Zehi.We were invited to a wedding, so we had ordered dresses for the party which were sewed awfully. The exact dresses used in the video.We were so sad so we diceded to make that video and post it. After that we had 40000 more followers until the next day. We noticed that our post was shared by some famous pages and that was the reason for that. It was after that we reached 50000 followers that we started to take it more seriously.

