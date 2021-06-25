“Never ever let obstacles stand in the way of your goals”, with Kamyar Karimi

Iranian mid-distance specialist, Kamyar Karimi was born in Tehran, Iran. on March 21, 1996, to parents, Mr. and Mrs. Karimi. He also has one sibling, Kamyab and he is a competitive swimmer. His talent was exposed at a young age, and before he was even a teenager Kamyar was breaking records left and right; at the Iranian swimming championships. Throughout club and high school swimming, Kamyar trained with Coach Dave Gibson’s Swim Fort Lauderdale Club at a time in which the club was referred to as a “dream team”. He was one of the few members who didn’t attend other swim clubs in FL, but instead was a student at Sagemont High School. Kamyar is a former Junior National Team, Iranian Champion, and multi-time National Age Group Record Holder.

INSTAGRAM USERNAME: @kamyar

TWITTER USERNAME: @KamiKarimi

http://kamyarkarimi.com