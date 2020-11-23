Never enough!

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
”You can never have enough of what you don’t really need.“ Rich Litvin

I have always been an overachiever.

So much of what I have achieved in my life I didn’t need.
Everyone, including myself, expected me to be happy and satisfied.

But that day never came.

Instead, I was empty and continuously tried to fill this void with new achievements

I studied law for 6 years and the day I achieved my second state
examination, I was the most unhappy I had ever been in my entire life.

I had been grieving my father’s passing just three months prior. Yet, this was a major achievement and I didn’t feel anything. There was no pride, relief or excitement, just an empty feeling accompanied by pain and loneliness.

I can’t recall a single evening I spent sober during this time. But still managing to achieve my goals..

I was a certified lawyer and it didn’t mean anything to me. Never the less, I tried to make a career out of it. I had no alternative, no
vision or dreams. So I did what everybody was doing and this was the next logical step.

I went all in but after achieving my LL.M., certification for mediation and many mores I ran myself straight into my first burn out at only 32 years old.

The doctor sent me home although I insisted that “I don’t have time for such stupid things.”

“This is not a negotiation“, he smiled at me. „you’ll just do what
I say.“

I wish I could say this was the turning point, but it wasn’t.

Although I was sick, depressed and a disaster for all, I continued at the same pace as before. It took a few more breakdowns, many more tears and set backs to understand that pushing harder was not the solution to my desperate situation.

I was on the wrong path and traveling at such a speed that I couldn’t realize what was happening.

Why am I sharing this with you today?

If you on the wrong path in your life…

The speed at which you climb the ladder won’t matter…

Your achievements may provide a quick and empty high but do not give the satisfication, depth and value that can only come from alignment.

Continuing on this path you will never achieve what you are looking for…

So hold on. Stop!
Reconsider and breathe…

If you wish to have some support in transitioning to a path of purpose, alignment and overall fulfillment, reach out to me directly.

It’s never to late to start fresh.


Let’s get in contact and schedule your introductory call with me. I am looking forward to hear from you.

    Charlotte F. D'Agostino, Coach for Peak Performer [Business owner, CEO's & former professional athlets]| Author

