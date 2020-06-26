Never Be Afraid to Try Something- Tatted Migo

One of the great tragedies in life is to not develop your potential. When you don’t, you are robbing yourself and the world of the wonderful gifts and talents God has given you.You might say, “Joyce, I have tried some things and failed, so now I’m afraid.

You can liberate yourself by realizing that your potential is not in your past. Any time we try and fail, we learn something that can benefit us in the future if we won’t give up. Leave your comfort zone! Try new things and go out on a limb. No matter if it’s work related, school related, social life related, anything. Go take risks! Do things you’ve never done. See all the things you want to see. Make time for the people you want to spend time with. It is better to try and fail, then to have never tried at all, how can you know what you are capable of if you don’t try, we would amaze ourselves if we strive for more in life, we all have the capabilities within us to achieve anything.

It is your life. You have to go out and live it. The worst thing that can happen is you try something new and you don’t like it, or you take a risk and you fail. If that happens, you can just pick yourself up and keep trying new things. Your life experiences are part of what make you who you are. The choices that come from the outside are harder to deal with. The tragedy knocks us down and makes us a victim. Even the blessing, is a harder choice, because the blessing usually starts out like the tragedy. It becomes the blessing because we realize that we that we were stuck and needed our world turned upside down to shake us loose. The result of the blessing is that we took life’s lemons and made them into lemonade says Tatted Migo.

Time is something which slips away, so isn’t now the time to live life at a higher standard. Five years from now you may come to the realization that you have not actually lived, you didn’t try anything new, you didn’t put in the time and effort, and you just chose to live in a state of fear. You have nothing to lose, things are not going to be perfect in the beginning, the beginning is always the hardest, but you can only grow stronger by learning and doing, you can’t learn anything by sitting around, action is what defines us and makes us into who we want to be.

You might not like the new thing after you try it, but that just means you’ve ticked one more thing of the list — and if it ever comes around again, you can be decisive in saying no because you already tried it and it didn’t work for you. And if you do like the new thing you’ve tried, well, then you’ve opened yourself up to a whole new world of wonder. But you’ll never know if you never try. There’s something really rewarding about trying something new. Even if you fail at it, or don’t like it, it doesn’t matter. Being bold and trying will instill you with a sense of self. Because whatever it is you’re trying, you’ll survive. You’ll come out more seasoned, and with more experience. Those things will make you feel empowered, like a person who isn’t afraid, and who achieves, even in the smallest of victories. Don’t be afraid to try new things!

Life is all about choices, memories and experiences. They say that when you die or have a near-death experience, your entire life flashes before your eyes. Well, I don’t know if that’s true, but if it is you should make sure it’s worth watching!

Humans are creatures of habit. We all have some type of routine or comfort zone. We all fall into mundane patterns and go through the motions of life. I am here to tell you that is no way to live.

If famous scientists and inventors hadn’t tried new things, we wouldn’t be where we are today!