Neuroscientists Share 8 Tips How to Become Perfectly Happy

There are thousands of tips and psychological techniques to help you feel happy and learn to rejoice in each new day. But what if our own body had a say in the matter?

Today presents some findings from neuroscientists – the people who know exactly when and why your brain can give you the feeling of total satisfaction!

Learn to say “Thank you.”

What happens: When we thank a person, or even fate, for something, we focus ourselves on the positive aspects of life. Pleasant memories trigger serotonin production in the anterior cingulate cortex. This technique is often used for treating depression.

Solve problems one at a time.

What happens: Our brain never stops searching for solutions to every problem that worries us. This takes a lot of energy, so whenever the brain gets tired and the problem remains unresolved we feel anxiety and irritation. On the other hand, for every successful decision, our brain rewards itself with a dose of neurotransmitters that calm the limbic system and help us once again see the world in a better light. Therefore, it really is useful to try to deal with one problem at a time.

Don’t keep things pent up: talk about what bothers you.

What happens: The processes of wordlessly going through something unpleasant and talking about your predicament involve making use of different parts of the brain. In the latter case, negative emotions have a lesser impact on your well-being. It is, therefore, advisable not to keep your problems pent up. Whenever you talk about them, your brain triggers the production of serotonin and even manages to find some positive sides to the situation.

Touch and embrace.

What happens: To us, humans, social interaction is really important. Various forms of physical support, especially touches and embraces, can speed up a person’s recovery after an illness… Show more

Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends, Health, Science, Food, The Brain, Health Care, Healthy Eating, Women, Women’s Health, Food & Dining, Depression, Aging, Cool Stuff, Beauty, Motivation, Self-Improvement, Inovation, Culture, Energy, Education, Kids, Parenting, Love, Happiness, Relationships, Meditation, Midnfulness, Sleep, Yoga, Spirituality, News, Politics, Love, Friendships, Management, Leaderships, Productivity, Business, Fashion, Celebrity News, Fashion Trends,