Neuroscience of Navigating Stress to Build Resilience & Create Growth

As a psychiatrist in Silicon Valley, I have the privilege of providing mental health services and promoting mental wellness to people who strive to perform at the top of their game. The fast-pace and results-driven culture demands constant change, innovation, and disruption, placing enormous stress on people as they are pushed to work at an unsustainable pace. Over time, people burn out from the chronic stress and develop health issues, clinical anxiety and depression.

It is my job to help others recover from burnout and the deleterious toll it’s taken on their mental and physical health. I educate and empower them to effectively navigate and harness stress to ultimately strengthen resiliency, optimize performance, and acquire new cognitive, emotional, and physical capacities. In doing so, I enable others to not only survive in the face of chronic stress, but more importantly, thrive throughout life.

The neuroscience-based approach to navigating stress is based on the Yerkes Dodson Law, which is an inverted U relationship between stress and performance.

To be effective in navigating stress, we need to understand and become intimately familiar with the stress-performance inverted U curve.

How I embed and reinforce this understanding is using the metaphorical Bathtub model of Stress, which was originally applied in military training for Westpoint cadets.

Imagine your body is the bathtub and stress is the water that pours in. In life, we can never turn off the water. We can drain it or we can slow down the rate at which water is pouring in. The water level is always changing, moving up and down. And sometimes unexpectedly, our drains will get clogged or a sudden rush of water comes pouring in. And if our water level rises to the top, our bathtub will overflow, the water spills over onto the bathroom floor, damaging anything in it’s path. Check this out.

So when we flip this inverted U curve, what we get IS the basin of the bathtub. The area under the curve IS the bathtub, which IS our capacity to deal with stress. (Shade in water) The smaller our bathtub, the less water it will hold, and thus the less resilient we will be.

So if we find our bathtubs full, how do we immediately get rid of the water? We drain the bathtub. And the most effective and immediate way to drain the bathtub literally involves releasing water from our body. One way we release the stress is through our sweat.

Sweating by moving our body through aerobic exercise, lifting weights, dancing, hiking, sports, whatever gets your heart pumping and body sweating is the most effective way to combat the negative effects of stress.

If we don’t move our bodies when we’re stressed, we’re more likely to get frustrated, angry and irritable with ourselves and with others. When we take our stress out on others, That will dump more water into other’s bathtubs, while doing nothing to drain our own. And the same happens when others are taking out their stress on us, dumping more water into our bathtubs. Anger, blame, violence, and hate creates a never ending vicious cycle of negativity and destruction in our world.

By learning to let go of our anger, hate, and face our fears, and anxieties, we will then be exposed to our vulnerabilities. To be vulnerable, requires us to challenge ourselves to move outside what we’re comfortable and familiar with. And it’s only when we’re outside the safety of our comfort zone that we are then capable of change, transformation, and growth. In cultivating courage and trust, by acknowledging our fears, and still press forward into the uncertainty, in spite of the fear, is how we grow together.

When we’ve let go of anger and overcome fear, the fight or flight stress emotions, where we will find ourselves is sadness. And that’s where we want to be. Sadness allows us to cry. And it’s in shedding those tears that will also drain the bathtub. When we cry, we shift our nervous system from the sympathetic fight/flight/freeze state into the parasympathetic rest state. This is where healing happens. It’s the sadness, compassion, and forgiveness in our tears that will enable us to support and help heal each other to grow so that we can heal our world together. Let’s me go back to the screen.

To effectively navigate chronic stress, we have to stay on the left side of the curve. When we find ourselves on the right side of the curve, and we pull ourselves back to the other side, that’s what resilience is. And when we’re on the left side of the curve and we challenge ourselves to move past our comfort zone into the moderate stress, that’s where growth and learning happens so we can enhance and optimize our capacities. When we deliberately and intentionally maintain this perpetual back and forth state of balance between optimal stress and restorative rest, we will ultimately increase the size of our bathtubs. Our curves can shift left, right, and up, so that our bathtubs will be wider and deeper. This is how we can effectively navigate stress to become more resilient and capable of taking on more water when others bathtubs are full overflowing into ours.

It is equally important that we keep our water levels low by committing to a life of mental wellness, which involves engaging in self care, connecting with others, spending time in nature, meditating, practicing faith, doing breathe work, and cultivating a sense of safety, security, respect, and love for one another.

I no longer have imposter syndrome. I’ve learned to let go of anger, overcome my fears, and shed the pervasive shame. I’ve flip the script by practicing what I preach and committing to a life of mental wellness. In doing so, I’ve leaned to accept and love myself.

I am deeply honored and grateful to have spent this time with you at this year’s Never Alone Summit. Thank you for having me. I hope this will help you navigate stress in your life so you can become more resilient and also support the people in your life.