Networking Tips for Young Professionals

Beginning a career is always an exciting time in your life. However, in today’s world, many job opportunities come from knowing the right people. If you don’t have the correct contacts, you may have a bit more trouble getting into the specific position you’ve been vying for. This is not to say it is impossible to achieve your full potential without connections, but knowing the right people makes it a lot easier to reach your goals more quickly.

This is where networking comes in. You may just be starting out a career post-college or trade school without having many relationships with people in your desired field. If you find yourself in this position, continue reading for some networking tips every young professional can benefit from.

Remember Your Network is Larger Than You Think

The easiest way to begin networking is by looking at the contacts you already have. Peruse through your phone contacts or followers on social media. Let’s say you want to start a freelance photography business. Post to your accounts asking your followers if they have any events coming up or know of any individuals who would be interested in a photography session. This is a cheap way to begin expanding your network to friends of friends.

Think of individuals who may have graduated from your school or volunteer at organizations you are part of. When you begin telling these individuals about your professional goals and aspirations, you will find many opportunities opening up in unlikely places. Even if you don’t know individuals in your field, it is possible that some of your close friends and relatives may know someone they can put you in contact with.

Say Yes to Opportunities

You may find some opportunities within your desired field that would look good on our resume or introduce you to others in your industry. Some of these beginning opportunities might not be your dream job. In fact, you may need to volunteer for some positions without being guaranteed anything in return. Even if a volunteer position is not your first choice or your favored way to spend an afternoon, it is important to say yes to the occasion. This could open up connections you would not have otherwise been able to make.

Have Confidence During Conversations

When trying to network with individuals, whether at a formal or informal event, the way in which you talk about your profession will be a dead giveaway as to whether you are prepared for a role in that field or not. Even if you do not have tons of experience or feel 100% in your abilities, you need to put on a professional persona in your conversations with others.

Let’s say you just graduated with a sports management degree but have not acquired a professional role yet. If someone asks what you do, rather than saying you’re unemployed and hoping to get into sports management, instead try saying, “Nice to meet you! I’m in the sports management field. Although, I’m currently looking for some additional opportunities related to the industry.” This establishes a confident presence while also opening up potential opportunities if they have someone in the field they can connect you with.