Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Networking for Leaders | Matthew Littlemore

Many successful business leaders will tell you that they didn’t get to where they are today without the help of others. A new leader might not know how to get the connections possible to build a successful business. Fortunately, you can learn how to gain connections through networking. Networking allows one to connect with others that have similar […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Many successful business leaders will tell you that they didn’t get to where they are today without the help of others. A new leader might not know how to get the connections possible to build a successful business. Fortunately, you can learn how to gain connections through networking.

Networking allows one to connect with others that have similar interests or are in the same job field. Take a look into how you can network with other leaders, no matter what type of industry it might be.

Conventions

Whether it’s the gaming or movie industry, they all tend to have yearly conventions that bring leaders across many different companies together. These types of routines are famous for bringing deals out that partner two businesses together. This can happen due to networking at conventions.

To network at a convention, you’ll first want to think about what topics anyone would like to talk about. This could be how each business is positively affecting an industry or how the future of a particular sector might look five years from now. From there, you should be ready to talk to anyone you see walking around at a convention. Just make sure that you bring business cards to hand out your personal information to anyone you would like to talk to later. Consider attending conventions if you’re looking to network with other business leaders.

LinkedIn

Over the past couple of years, LinkedIn has become the social media network of choice for workers in various industries. The reason for this is that LinkedIn makes it easy for you to connect with others in the world of business efficiently, no matter where they work and how far away from you they are. To use LinkedIn, you’ll first have to connect with people you know.

From there, you might be able to see some posts they are sharing about recent news happening in your industry. You can comment on those posts, start back-and-forth conversations, and add those that you see have similar views to you. From there, you should be able to build up a large number of connections as long as you keep using LinkedIn regularly.

Article originally published on MatthewLittlemore.com

    Matthew Littlemore, Global Financier

    Based in Orlando, Florida, Matthew Littlemore is a global experienced financier who has worked within diverse industries, including banking, education, manufacturing, and healthcare. Originally from the United Kingdom, Matthew Littlemore has gained multiple experiences for areas all over the globe.

     

    A leader in his field with 15+ years of experience, Matthew Littlemore has built his career on twin pillars of expertise in finance and in business intelligence. His experience and analytical approach to the latter in particular has set him apart from his peers.

     

    A detail-oriented and technically minded individual, Matthew Littlemore has managed teams, both large and small, across departments including Human Resources, IT, finance, accounting, and FP&A. He has worked within strategic analytics and business intelligence, cultivating a unique skill set that allows him to excel in finance and operations alike.

     

    Matt has cleaned and managed business data on behalf of large organizations, enabling them to make smarter, data-driven decisions on both a proactive and reactive basis. Be it solving on-the-spot problems or shedding light on business drivers, Matt knows that business intelligence is key for success in every organization.

    Matthew Littlemore has experience in risk management as well. At once forward-thinking and analytical, he is able to guide organizations to take on new initiatives while mitigating the risks that they may offer to the business. Matthew has delivered on major projects and has had three successful ERP upgrades over the years.

    Matthew Littlemore has expertise in strategic planning and execution, financial modeling and forecasting, organizational design, banking structure and relationship management, business intelligence and data governance, financial responsibility, and mergers and acquisitions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Work Smarter//

    5 Networking Skills to Help You Make the Best Connections

    by The Ladders
    Community//

    Want to Make More Money? It’s Who You Know

    by Ty Robinson
    Community//

    How to Network Like a Leader

    by Paul Kosinski
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.