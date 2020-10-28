Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

‘Netflix’ And Travel: ‘Holiday In The Wild!’

‘Without change, there are no butterflies.’ At first, I quickly found myself falling asleep on a boring Friday night in, just a week or so before Halloween, with the house to myself and my now since move in cousin, not necessarily expecting to find a film to automatically, naturally help to calm and/or to curb […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

‘Without change, there are no butterflies.’

At first, I quickly found myself falling asleep on a boring Friday night in, just a week or so before Halloween, with the house to myself and my now since move in cousin, not necessarily expecting to find a film to automatically, naturally help to calm and/or to curb the strangely increasing levels of activity suddenly brought on to the uncomfortably delivered pain of a heart induced anxiety attack. Timing is everything.

Distraction was of the essence, craving the upmost importance, actively displaying an honorable badge of courage, the internal observance of a challenge.

‘Netflix’ came to my rescue after rewardingly searching for the exotic travel inspired, relaxed soundtrack with the recognizably rich characteristics and the hopelessly, classically gifted narrative dna of the ‘Hallmark’ TV network attached.

‘Holiday In The Wild’ knowledgeably teaches the powerful lesson of a change in scenery (of a flight) can positively effect an individual in specific relations to their immediate, nearby surroundings. In this case, Rob Lowe’s incredibly handsome, leading male character efficiently tries to swoon Kristin Davis’ likewise, leading female character in an unsuspecting number of counted attempts throughout the similarly noted, ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ ‘Africa’ style based post marriage split turned eventually blissful, empty nester syndrome vacation.

Independence unapologetically succeeds, happily allowing both to greatly attract their highly respective, commonly mirrored veterinarian careers, passionately giving back to wildlife culture, awareness, and charity. The attraction was mutual, significant, exclusively heeding to the need of rehabbed, injured elephants, both large and small. This was unfortunately, in despite of booking a ‘second honeymoon’ for one in advance, at a premiere, fancily clad, five star ranked, destination safari lodge. Plans met on the experimental basis of fate, surprise, and the familiarity of chance.

The luxurious comforts of home were provided in doubling rows of customary detailed, sophisticated, zipped tight protective, beige tent camps seen upon giant, sprawling acreage of a locally welcoming refuge sanctuary, a reprieve conveniently located on sight, humbly hosting the beloved group of animal caretakers.

Community plays a central role, sweetly, gently, creatively giving a new, relatable, functional definition to the meaning of family. Defiance strikes a strong tone amidst a shareable worthy, safely distanced, embraced reality.

https://link.medium.com/K5CCxd3YXab

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How rest and reflection sets the tone for 2019

    by Michael Levitt
    Community//

    “Be more mindful.” With Candice Georgiadis & Josée Perron

    by Candice Georgiadis
    Well-Being//

    Adedayo Fashanu Shares Six tips for Millennial Wellness

    by Tantv.co

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.