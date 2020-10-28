‘Netflix’ And Travel: ‘Holiday In The Wild!’

‘Without change, there are no butterflies.’

At first, I quickly found myself falling asleep on a boring Friday night in, just a week or so before Halloween, with the house to myself and my now since move in cousin, not necessarily expecting to find a film to automatically, naturally help to calm and/or to curb the strangely increasing levels of activity suddenly brought on to the uncomfortably delivered pain of a heart induced anxiety attack. Timing is everything.

Distraction was of the essence, craving the upmost importance, actively displaying an honorable badge of courage, the internal observance of a challenge.

‘Netflix’ came to my rescue after rewardingly searching for the exotic travel inspired, relaxed soundtrack with the recognizably rich characteristics and the hopelessly, classically gifted narrative dna of the ‘Hallmark’ TV network attached.

‘Holiday In The Wild’ knowledgeably teaches the powerful lesson of a change in scenery (of a flight) can positively effect an individual in specific relations to their immediate, nearby surroundings. In this case, Rob Lowe’s incredibly handsome, leading male character efficiently tries to swoon Kristin Davis’ likewise, leading female character in an unsuspecting number of counted attempts throughout the similarly noted, ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ ‘Africa’ style based post marriage split turned eventually blissful, empty nester syndrome vacation.

Independence unapologetically succeeds, happily allowing both to greatly attract their highly respective, commonly mirrored veterinarian careers, passionately giving back to wildlife culture, awareness, and charity. The attraction was mutual, significant, exclusively heeding to the need of rehabbed, injured elephants, both large and small. This was unfortunately, in despite of booking a ‘second honeymoon’ for one in advance, at a premiere, fancily clad, five star ranked, destination safari lodge. Plans met on the experimental basis of fate, surprise, and the familiarity of chance.

The luxurious comforts of home were provided in doubling rows of customary detailed, sophisticated, zipped tight protective, beige tent camps seen upon giant, sprawling acreage of a locally welcoming refuge sanctuary, a reprieve conveniently located on sight, humbly hosting the beloved group of animal caretakers.

Community plays a central role, sweetly, gently, creatively giving a new, relatable, functional definition to the meaning of family. Defiance strikes a strong tone amidst a shareable worthy, safely distanced, embraced reality.

