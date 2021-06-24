Neringa Kudarauskiene of Nord Security: “Delegation helps to build trust with your employees and keeps them motivated”

Delegation helps to build trust with your employees and keeps them motivated. This one is personally important for me as I always try to develop connections with all the people I lead, and sharing responsibilities is an excellent tool.

As part of my series about the "How To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results", I had the pleasure of interviewing Neringa Kudarauskiene.

Neringa Kudarauskiene is the Head of Growth Marketing at Nord Security. She is the second most important person in the Nord Security marketing team and has been a part of the company for five years. As a marketing leader in a STEM company, Neringa manages four groups, including Affiliate, Outreach & Content, Growth, and Influencer marketing teams, consisting of 57 people in total. In the past, Neringa worked as Chief Marketing Officer at an African market-focused startup, a Human Resource manager at Nordea Bank, and in different roles at the first local Lithuanian job ads platform. Two bachelor’s degrees in sociology and psychology, a master’s degree in public policy and administration of European Union, together with a Gestalt psychology certification and extensive career experience in marketing, make her an excellent marketing team leader.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I had the opportunity to apply my knowledge about human behavior shortly after getting my first degree in sociology. My first job was at a leading talent acquisition company, where I worked with various projects but eventually gravitated toward more recruitment-based processes. After a few years of gaining this valuable experience, I started a bachelor degree in psychology and went on to work for a bank. That’s when I first started thinking about utilizing my skills and developing my own business. Many minor projects didn’t lead to anything, but a few grew to be quite significant success stories, like MoboFree.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

One of the more considerable challenges was finding a healthy balance between working and being a mom of three beautiful children. I noticed that, at the time, there were two prevailing narratives about being a working parent: either overly pessimistic or super cheerful. The reality, of course, was somewhere in between, but nobody talked about it in public. So, I started to raise this issue and launched a blog about working parents’ everyday routines. This blog grew into a supportive community, active to this day.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

There were lots of minor faux pas, especially when I just started my career. But none of them were too drastic or unique when compared to everyone’s first steps. Sure, at the time, many things felt like the end of the world, but looking back now, I can shrug them off easily. I think it largely depends on your colleagues and working environment — everyone makes mistakes, but if you are open and dedicated to your work, there is no point in rubbing it in their face. After all, we are all our own biggest critics. Another lesson learned is that there is no such thing as overnight success. The only way to create something big and meaningful is focused work.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

What makes our company unique is the people. We believe that happy people do their work better and with more passion. That is why we invest in making them feel inspired, motivated, and constantly improving. Workations, internal training, cozy offices, in-house physiotherapists, and other benefits are essential for delivering results. And when we achieve our goals, we always celebrate! That could be one of the main reasons we are growing so fast and attracting the field’s greatest minds. I came into this company when there were only 40 of us. There are now 200 people in the Marketing department alone. That is quite a rapid growth, and we love it.

Another quite unique thing is our “no fear to fail” culture. We encourage experiments and are willing to always try something new, be it tools, channels, or approaches. Of course, there are a lot of things that do not always go as planned, but we never stop. The innovation we achieve through the “never give up” spirit is the main reason for our success, in my opinion.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I can say from my experience that it can be easy to burn out when you love what you do. You never want to stop and may forget that proper rest is an essential part of staying productive. So what I recommend to all of my colleagues is planning breaks in advance. Put them in your calendar so that other team members can also see when you are not to be disturbed. During the breaks, I recommend taking a walk, reading a couple of pages of a book, maybe even napping. Take up to 15 minutes for such short pauses and then, of course, always leave some more time for your lunch break.

Another piece of advice is to listen to your body. For example, my left shoulder starts to get sore whenever I work too much. So when I feel this pain, I know that I need to have a nap or a cup of tea no matter what. And then the pain goes away.

For team leaders who want to keep their people motivated, I would recommend encouraging work-related side projects. Let your employees do something they feel passionate about, and this will prevent the “burn out”. Also, make sure that the work load is balanced. It is better if the employee is 80% busy than overloaded with work. Whenever I feel like there are too many things on my plate, I try to delegate as much as possible, as keeping yourself too busy is not productive — too much energy is wasted on trying to find a balance.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

Through the years, there have been many mentors who helped me keep going forward even through various struggles. There are probably too many to mention each one, and I would feel bad if I left someone out. A group of my friends and studying partners first come to mind because they were a great catalyst through many projects, which helped me become who I am today. And, of course, my husband and children. At the end of the day, they are my source of motivation and support.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of this interview. Delegating effectively is a challenge for many leaders. Let’s put first things first. Can you help articulate to our readers a few reasons why delegating is such an important skill for a leader or a business owner to develop?

I feel like delegating is especially hard for younger leaders, who think they are the only ones able to do the job perfectly. But this is just not the case. As a leader, you can’t do everything yourself — that is not productive.

Also, delegating helps your team develop new skills, gain knowledge, and teach them responsibility for their work. As I said earlier, investing in a team is the same as investing in a business. So, helping people grow inside the company helps an organization to develop itself.

Furthermore, delegation helps to build trust with your employees and keeps them motivated. This one is personally important for me as I always try to develop connections with all the people I lead, and sharing responsibilities is an excellent tool.

Can you help articulate a few of the reasons why delegating is such a challenge for so many people?

I want to emphasize that it is entirely normal to find delegating challenging, especially for young leaders. They are sometimes not confident enough and feel like they are passing work on to someone else if they delegate it.

Also, people sometimes think that they can do it all better. In psychology, it is called the self-enhancement effect, a manager’s tendency to rate the quality of work better if they themselves get involved. That also leads to managers thinking that teaching somebody to do the task will take much longer than performing it themselves. This can be true for the first time. But, when delegated, the amount of time a leader would have to dedicate to that task could decrease over time, as somebody else can now do it.

Business owners also often avoid delegating as they think that nobody cares as much as they do. That is not true — people who come to work for a company want it to succeed. And avoidance of sharing the responsibility stops organizations from growing.

In your opinion, what pivots need to be made, either in perspective or in work habits, to help alleviate some of the challenges you mentioned?

First of all, leaders should empower their team and not think too highly of themselves. Managers usually have more experience, but it should only motivate them to share it with their employees. Delegation is not a sign of weakness; it is a sign of a well-managed team.

Managers should also remind themselves that their people want to do good work and reach their goals. Trusting your employees is the only way to help them grow. Think of what your perfect day would look like as a team leader. Is it full of small tasks? Or do you have enough time to think strategically and develop better ways for your department to perform? The only way to achieve that is to start delegating smaller tasks to those who can still learn by completing them.

Can you please share your “Five Things You Need To Know To Delegate Effectively and Be Completely Satisfied With the Results?” Please share a story or an example for each.

Understand the context. Process mapping can be beneficial to getting a quick picture of all the tasks, responsibilities, and goals of your team or colleagues. Know your heroes. Imagine that your team is a group of superheroes. Each and every one has some superpowers and, naturally, some unique weaknesses. Knowing who can do what before the battle of conquering tasks commences can be the difference between success and lagging behind the deadline. Be transparent. Thefeeling of belonging in a well-oiled team can be a significant boost for personal motivation and productivity. If anybody can see the task log or activity map, everyone knows that nobody in the group is slacking. It can also work as a healthy competition supplement. Set the red lines. There’s almost never only one path to a completed goal. If that were the case, we would be replaced by AI algorithms in no time. So let your people find their own ways, but try to be clear about what to avoid and what should never happen early in the process. Encourage feedback. Lack of communication is the primary source of many misunderstandings in the workplace. Especially now, when the pandemic moved conversations to various remote tools, a lot of live contact cues are now temporarily gone.

One of the obstacles to proper delegating is the often quoted cliche “If you want something done right do it yourself.” Is this saying true? Is it false? Is there a way to reconcile it with the importance of delegating?

The saying is true in that most people feel this way at some point in their lives. It’s a natural reaction to an environment where there is a lack of trust and delegation skills. But, of course, it is impossible to do all the things yourself, let alone do them all right. So when this feeling creeps up on you, some reflections need to happen.

Thank you for all of that. We are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t know whether the community surrounding my blog about realistic parenthood challenges could be called a movement, but I am really proud of it nonetheless. To this day, we have more than 26,000 active community members on social sites, engaging with their own views, examples, and tips. I would love to see this community grow further!

Also, I am now working on my newest project which will focus on de-stigmatizing neurodiversity and people facing different mental health issues. I am a doer, not a dreamer. So when I come up with an idea that could change the world for the better, I do it.

How can our readers further follow you online?

I would welcome them to join my network on LinkedIn.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this!