Nellie Corriveau, The Sales Queen: “A way to easily share ideas with more women”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nellie Corriveau.

Nellie Corriveau is known as The Sales Queen and she supports female entrepreneurs to make money doing what they love without sacrificing themselves or their families! She is on a million to impact thousands of women to fully step into their power and grow their business beyond their wildest dreams!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career started when I was 16 years old and I decided to plan a fashion show fundraiser for pediatric cancer families. What started as a one time fashion show has evolved into millions of dollars to support families in need. It’s amazing what one idea can turn into when we believe in ourselves and have the courage to go after it. I have since transitioned out of the day to day of the nonprofit organization so I can be a more present mom, wife and that is when I started my coaching business. I have a deep love for women and children. They rule the world!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most interesting story since starting my career is traveling across the country in a RV raising awareness about pediatric cancer. This was just a few months after graduating college and I got sponsors to cover everything!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

OMG! I started off with no money, no network and no clue what I was doing. It honestly was probably best because I took big risks and didn’t know better. I didn’t even know how to fundraise! It is proof that you don’t need to know it all to be successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been so blessed over the past 15 years with so much love and support. My current team with my coaching business are my angels. There is so way I could be doing everything I am doing with Clara, Emily, Crissy, Brittany, Gina, Jaclyn or Airielle! We are so much stronger together! I like to say there is no such thing as self-made it is always TEAM MADE.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I love reading, well really listening to audio because #momlife. One book in particular has made a huge impact on me is Chillpreneur from Denise T.D. She talks about and reveals money blocks that women face and it really helped me work through some past trauma around money. I have now been able to start supporting other women with their money trauma too!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

I love quotes too! Can you tell I am addicted to high vibes and living your best life!? The quote supporting me the most right now is “I won’t stop manifesting until I get everything I want!” I love that one because it really pushes me to not give up and to go after what sets my soul on fire. I hope my actions also inspire other women to do the same.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

YES! Everyday I am sharing everything that I am learning and what is working for me. I always want to be a resource for my community and other women.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

What is holding women back is a massive amount of social programming that is still embedded in us to this day that we cannot be both a mother and go after our dreams. It puts a lot of negative pressure and guilt on women. This tends to lead to women playing it smaller, self sabotaging and worrying about what others will think.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

We are creating a safe community for women building online businesses that has all the support they need to be successful. Our mission is to help get their business to six figures so we can have more women making the money they deserve.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women see the need and opportunity to become their own boss! We are programmed to want to help so when we see a need we want to fill it.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

A community that is cheering them on to go after their dreams More access to funding to support their dreams Access to more childcare resources for mother’s A way to easily share ideas with more women A way to easily network with more women

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It would be to have a million women making a million dollars and it all be on their terms. Can you imagine what our communities would look and feel like when that becomes a reality!?

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kendra Scott or Bethany Frankel would be an absolute dream come true to have lunch with and learn from them. They are two very inspiring women founders!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.salesqueencoaching.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.