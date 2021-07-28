Neil Edley of Sugar Plum: “Position of Product”

Quality and Flavor/Uniqueness.

As a part of our series called “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Neil Edley.

Neil Edley didn’t choose the sweet life, it chose him. Since he was 15 years old, he’s been operating Sugar Plum confections with his mother Frann in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Neil is still dreaming up innovative culinary ideas as their business continues to grow. Willing to experiment with any combination that comes to mind, whether it’s bourbon caramel pretzel chocolate or Caribbean jerk peanuts, his team specializes in custom-made products. Neil perfected his craft at renowned culinary college Johnson & Wales, and continues to expand upon his knowledge and creativity by making the best chocolates and nuts possible. His hope is that his confections provide the world with a little taste of happiness. His creations can be seen at https://www.sugar-plum.com/ and have been featured on Rolling Stone, Today.com, AllRecipes, Oprah, PopSugar, HGTV, the Food Network and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstory”?

Neil Edley started baking and cooking at the early age of five years old. His first true dish that he prepared was veal scallopini with his mother. He remembers at an early age his mother cooking with him and playfully hitting him with a kitchen towel, causing a “ring of fire” on his side. As he grew into his older teen years Neil became interested in baking sweets, with his fascination with global and exotic foods growing as quickly.

This passion was realized in 1995, when he and his mother, Frann Edley, started Sugar Plum Chocolates with the mission of bringing joy to everyone’s faces when they took a bite into one of her famous creations, all while fearlessly working to change the landscape of sweets with a healthy amount of global culture. For the past twenty-five years the Edleys have stayed true to our roots by manufacturing and producing products in their hometown of Kingston, Pa. They hope to continue their amazing journey for many years to come by sharing the high quality, passion-infused, and groundbreaking products with the world.

Can you share with us the story of the “ah ha” moment that led to the creation of the food brand you are leading?

Our company was handed down from a family friend that only truly sold one particular product, but over the last twenty-six years we have grown to be considerably more experimental with our products, always seeking to push the limits of sweets and the unexpected but incredibly delightful. Neil quoted “If you can dream it up, we can make it.” This truly shows just how far the company has grown — and who knows what the future holds for Sugar Plum!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Our biggest but yet smartest mistake we have made was our product Zombie Easter Bunnies. While working during the holiday season Neil made the mistake of making a two-hundred-pound batch of chocolate with a rather unusual green tint.

With such a substantial amount of product at risk, we had to do something with this amount of product, and it ended up evolving — almost quite literally — into our zombie easter bunny, which has been one of perennial best sellers for Easter. It soon grew to become so popular that this product was featured on the Food Network and even found its way into the hands of some of the actors of the hit television show “The Walking Dead.”

The lesson learned? Sometimes mistakes are the best thing that can happen, especially if you are committed to seeking the value and “silver lining” in everything that happens to you along your journey.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a food line? What can be done to avoid those errors?

In the food industry the largest mistake that many make is missing their target audience. For many we notice that the building of a solid foundation is always the key ingredient to either one’s success or downfall. In order to avoid this, when a company is building their product, they must ask themselves “Who can I sell this to, where can I sell it, how am I going to sell this, would people truly buy this product and, most importantly, would they be delighted to have the opportunity to purchase this product?”

If you can’t answer these questions emphatically and have the answers genuinely feel like the most logical thing in this world then you must rethink about the product and reevaluate your plan.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a product that they would like to produce. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

The first thing they must do is ask themselves, “How am I actually going to create a process to produce this product?”

The product itself and its manufacturing process must be your first priority in order to move forward. Then you can move on to all the other myriad steps you encounter when creating something new, including: “How much money do I need in order to start up this company?”, “Where am I going to make the product?”, “Who am I targeting?”- “What are the quality versus quantity measurements and what are the other KPIs going to be?” There are many more questions that go into every detail of starting a business.

Many people have good ideas all the time. But some people seem to struggle in taking a good idea and translating it into an actual business. How would you encourage someone to overcome this hurdle?

Putting the action into plan. If you are truly passionate about an idea, then present it to the world. Everyone strikes gold once with their ideas but unfortunately many do not move forward with that idea. Translating this to a business would be done through finding resources in order to start a foundation with your start up business and expand from there. These would be questions that we talked about earlier such as, “Where am I going to produce the product?”, “How is the product going to look?”, “Who am I going to sell this product to?”, “What does the market look like?” et cetera.

We believe that encouraging someone is done through yourself and striving to be great in your own way. At the end of the day when you run a business you must rely on yourself and the foundation you’ve built around yourself.

There are many invention development consultants. Would you recommend that a person with a new idea hire such a consultant, or should they try to strike out on their own?

We have seen this go both ways. It truly depends on where they are in the process of creating the product itself. If one has the idea to develop a product but does not know the first thing about that category of products, then yes, they should hire someone in order to help and make that product come to life.

However, if someone has the general idea of what the first few steps are in order to master the product, then perhaps they might not need or want to hire a consultant. Despite this, a consultant and their impact would likely result in a net-positive impact, as they might offer a very valuable external and dispassionate perspective on producing and improving the product that can ultimately prove to be invaluable.

What are your thoughts about bootstrapping vs looking for venture capital? What is the best way to decide if you should do either one?

Determining the relative advantages and disadvantages of bootstrapping versus seeking venture capital is one of the foremost considerations founders face after they’ve settled on an idea for a new endeavor. While it certainly can limit the speed at which you can grow, the self-reliance bootstrapping requires can present advantages through limitation; you are forced into making everything as tight and efficient as possible when every unit of capital is critical and there isn’t much slack in the line, so to speak.

Venture capital starts to become more attractive when the impresario of the project has already done the work to determine if there is a substantial amount of clarity in the product-market fit, marketing and distribution strategies, operational procedures, manufacturing processes, and organizational infrastructure. In other words, if the project is simply waiting for a full tank of and has a ready-built engine and structure, then venture capital can exist as a great option.

A great example of this is the television show “Shark Tank.” If you watch the show, you’ll witness a wide range of entrepreneurs enter the tank with ideas that they have been working on for years, and need the guidance of the sharks just as much as their capital in order to realize their vision. Alternatively, there are others that have a wealth of experience as operators within a range of organizations and, more than anything, simply need the capital and connections that the sharks can provide. This goes to show that this decision truly depends on the unique combination of circumstances that each entrepreneur and their new project possess.

Can you share thoughts from your experience about how to file a patent, how to source good raw ingredients, how to source a good manufacturer, and how to find a retailer or distributor?

When it comes down to it, raw ingredients are best sourced when you do your research and scavenge the globe for what fits your company. For us, we foraged the globe for the most unique ingredients in order to stand out from the rest. We stand by our three top concerns, quality, taste and freshness.

As far as manufacturing goes, we dive deeply while seeking our ingredients and the suppliers we source them from, and for each of our ingredients we collect key facts about our ingredient partners before introducing them to our supply chain, placing quality, safety, taste, and pricing above nearly all else. In our early years, retailers were our main target as we reached out to all sorts of businesses in order to find success but now, after twenty-six years of business, we are enjoying retailers’ familiarity with our work and deeply appreciate when they reach out to us about a project that they have in mind. It truly is something special to help someone else realize and craft their vision, and we always feel incredibly honored to be able to do so.

Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create a Successful Food or Beverage Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Quality and Flavor/Uniqueness

2. Position of Product

3. Packaging

4. Trends/Impact on consumer

5. Feedback

Can you share your ideas about how to create a product that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

The most recently-developed set of products that we’ve seen catch a craze has been our “Damn, Man!” products that are positioned as a gift for men. All of the products in this line were crafted to be so forward-looking with our unique flavors and exotic spices on different kinds of nuts that they’d catch the attention, interest, and ultimately love of anyone who finds themselves within a few feet of them.

The fervent interest in these products has sparked something of a revolution in our business, having revealed a fresh market that we can surprise and astonish with our knack for bringing forward unexpected-but-delightful flavor fusions that just aren’t being done anywhere else. It is always such a rush to nail a product, because we know that when we do we are helping to put a little delight in someone’s day and a smile on their face, and that can be a rare and valuable thing today. It helps to make the world just a bit brighter for that moment, and it serves and satisfies the mission that we set out to accomplish all those years ago.

Ok. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

In the world we live in today, no matter the craziness or troubles that some can be going through, we believe that our product and services bring a smile to everyone’s faces once they lay eyes on any of our creations. This may be so simple, but it is also so effective and so rewarding.

You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

In the world we live in today, we would love to push the idea of social responsibility and treating each person at the same level of gratitude. The idea of making each customer happy and seeing them enjoy our product is truly what makes our world go round.

For us, it is the small and simple aspects of the daily routine — and the brief escape from that routine — that can truly make one person’s day that much better. When we hear great reviews about our product and get feedback, that connection between us and the consumer makes each day that much better. We believe that the passion, focus, and creativity that exists within us and everyone else will help all boats rise with the tide, and with it assisting everyone’s ideas and dreams fall into place at the right moment.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Marcus Lemonis, because we love his style of business and how carries himself. The amount of aspiration and drive he has is groundbreaking and awe-inspiring. We believe that the conversation over lunch will be thrilling, enlightening, and entertaining.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.