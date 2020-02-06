Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Neighbourly love: Wellbeing group activities

Discover how group activities can help boost your health and wellbeing.

By

Wellbeing group activities are a brilliant way to build friendships, try new things and boost your health and wellbeing. From walking groups to wellbeing groups or even just going for a coffee with your neighbour, there’s something for everyone.

Walking for wellbeing

The Walking for Health initiative is a UK nationwide scheme which offers free group walks aimed at the older generation and those with long-term health conditions.

Walking for your mental health has several benefits it can boost your self-esteem, improve your quality of sleep and reduce your risk of developing depression. As well as being a means of physical exercise, walking as part of a group gives people who might otherwise feel isolated some much needed social interaction and a sense of belonging. This can help to stave off loneliness which increases the likelihood of mortality by 26% and affects over 9 million people in the UK according to The Campaign to End Loneliness.

Learn self-compassion in a wellbeing group

It’s within our nature to show compassion and empathy toward others, but very often we are not compassionate or empathetic toward ourselves.

Joining a local wellbeing group, such as those listed in Mind’s peer support directory, will allow you not only to learn a range of useful techniques that you can apply to your everyday life, but you will also be able to share your experiences with like-minded people.

Talk with your neighbour

When was the last time you had a conservation with a neighbour? Even just striking up a conversation with your neighbour can have a positive impact on your sense of wellbeing. You never know, that simple conversation may blossom into a lasting friendship.

Have a think about what group activities that you could join to boost your wellbeing. What wellbeing group activities are you going to try?

Jayne Cox, Director of wellbeing at Fusion Spaces

I am the director of wellbeing at Fusion Spaces, a specialist AV and wellbeing consultancy, alongside my private practice of Life Coaching and Stress Management Consultations. I’m passionate about people and helping them to thrive and strive to go free range at work.

