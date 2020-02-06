Neighbourly love: Wellbeing group activities

Wellbeing group activities are a brilliant way to build friendships, try new things and boost your health and wellbeing. From walking groups to wellbeing groups or even just going for a coffee with your neighbour, there’s something for everyone.

Walking for wellbeing

The Walking for Health initiative is a UK nationwide scheme which offers free group walks aimed at the older generation and those with long-term health conditions.

Walking for your mental health has several benefits it can boost your self-esteem, improve your quality of sleep and reduce your risk of developing depression. As well as being a means of physical exercise, walking as part of a group gives people who might otherwise feel isolated some much needed social interaction and a sense of belonging. This can help to stave off loneliness which increases the likelihood of mortality by 26% and affects over 9 million people in the UK according to The Campaign to End Loneliness.

Learn self-compassion in a wellbeing group

It’s within our nature to show compassion and empathy toward others, but very often we are not compassionate or empathetic toward ourselves.

Joining a local wellbeing group, such as those listed in Mind’s peer support directory, will allow you not only to learn a range of useful techniques that you can apply to your everyday life, but you will also be able to share your experiences with like-minded people.

Talk with your neighbour

When was the last time you had a conservation with a neighbour? Even just striking up a conversation with your neighbour can have a positive impact on your sense of wellbeing. You never know, that simple conversation may blossom into a lasting friendship.

Have a think about what group activities that you could join to boost your wellbeing. What wellbeing group activities are you going to try?