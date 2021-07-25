Neha Ruch of Mother Untitled: “Mindfulness takes so many forms, and finding what works for you is vital”

Mindfulness takes so many forms, and finding what works for you is vital. For me, it has to be realistic in the rhythms of life with two young kids. So, I keep it simple with a ritual that takes no more than 15 minutes every morning. I do a Calm meditation and keep a running list in my iPhone that I update daily with bullets on my gratitude and intention for how I want to show up. It’s not fancy or elaborate, but it anchors me in a place of positivity and commitment to myself to keep it easy.

As a part of my series about “How to Slow Down To Do More” I had the pleasure to interview Neha Ruch.

After 10 years between an ad agency and running brand at a start-up, with an MBA at Stanford squeezed in between, Neha Ruch decided to pause her career trajectory to create space in her life to focus on her family. Despite feeling more calm and confident than ever before, Neha felt the societal pushback on leaving the popular version of “having it all.” Much of that feeling came from the archaic perception of the stay at home mother that she observed in our culture.

She created Mother Untitled as a community for mothers, mothers entering motherhood, mothers navigating the “gray area” and mothers preparing for the pause to find empowerment and embrace this time in their lives with the confidence to grow.

Thank you so much for doing this interview with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to this specific career path?

The story starts with embracing the nonlinear path! I think I saw the value in taking a break early — right after high school when I deferred college acceptance to travel back to India. A year later, after some adventures and exploration and time stripping away from the noise and expectations, I got back to what felt true, which served me when I finally went to college and started my career. Then, after ten years of moving through the momentum of advertising agency life and business school, I felt the call again to break it up and recalibrate. It let me make room for family life, and in so doing, it lets me ideate and discover a new version of myself. The sense of confidence and clarity I felt in this chapter was something I wanted to share with other women making the conscious choice to pause for family life. At that time (2017), there was little content celebrating that choice, given our culture’s focus on paid work, so I started Mother Untitled.

According to a 2006 Pew Research Report report, 26% of women and 21% of men feel that they are “always rushed”. Has it always been this way? Can you give a few reasons regarding what you think causes this prevalent feeling of being rushed?

As an immigrant, I can attest to the reality of the American immigrant story of hard work and possibility. I think we as an American culture emphasize productivity, and further, we’ve inherited a very rigid definition of that. So when we judge ourselves for not making the most of every minute, we put ourselves on a hamster wheel that has us going through the motions in one direction.

Based on your experience or research can you explain why being rushed can harm our productivity, health, and happiness?

Rushing — or simply moving forward without pause — limits our ability to listen to what we need impacting our health or tune into what we want, impacting our happiness. In my experience, right before I took my more significant pauses, I was operating without any alignment to what would make me happier. Instead, I was putting energy toward things that didn’t help me grow, and in that way, I felt no longer productive, even if my calendar seemed to reflect otherwise.

On the flip side, can you give examples of how we can do more, and how our lives would improve if we could slow down?

When we slow down, whether it’s in daily rituals or downshifting in our work, it allows us the room to examine ourselves more closely. In the last five years of motherhood, I’ve operated in various versions of balance, from entirely pausing to working in the grey area of running a small business alongside. In seasons of expanding the business like I’m in currently, I’ve resisted giving in to the need to dedicate five days a week to it. I now work 2.5–3 days on the Mother Untitled community, and on the opposite weekdays, I unplug entirely — meaning no social media or text — so I can enjoy the slow days with my children. Giving myself the room to savor this moment in time and follow their lead has the power to simplify my headspace. It’s not a coincidence; I go into the next workday every time with new ideas or solutions.

We all live in a world with many deadlines and incessant demands for our time and attention. That inevitably makes us feel rushed. Can you share with our readers 6 strategies that you use to “slow down to do more”? Can you please give a story or example for each?

I pick one thing each day that needs to get done and take everything else off the “worry buffet.” As many women in the grey area of raising children and holding space for creativity will relate, balance cannot be evaluated on the daily. It’s about embracing what is possible for the moment and accepting what’s not.

I accept the season I’m in and trust that it’s a long game. Related to the first point, operating from a sense of time for everything relieves the pressure of the now.

I set expectations with everyone involved. This means boundaries management and saying no a lot. When a family member asks for help planning an event or a friend asks for help designing their home — both things I adore — I say no, even if it disappoints them. Because what would be more disappointing is the scramble I’d enter to get done another to do.

I recruit help. In my 200 plus interviews of women pausing or downshifting work for family life, I often see women feel like they cannot ask for help because they aren’t contributing financially. Or among small business owners I’ve interviewed, I see a reluctance to invest in themselves or the business — including support. All of this stems from assigning value to the incredible work we are doing in our homes and our work. Every season I review the tasks in my home and work and optimize my budget for help on both fronts.

I drag out my evening skincare and wind down. Everyone has that moment at the end of the day where they can force stillness, and for me, it’s at the sink, splashing water on my face and looking in the mirror. I use it to reflect on my north star of this period which is wellness and family, and no matter how I slice it, it usually puts into focus that no matter how the day went, it was well spent because we are here and we are doing our best to enjoy this time. In so doing, I relieve myself of self-judgment.

How do you define “mindfulness”? Can you give an example or story?

For me, reactivity — in words, actions and thoughts — can be so destructive. When I was younger, I found it especially so in my close relationships with my parents or my partner. When I had kids, I committed to working on that. Mindfulness for me was ritualizing the practice of noticing as my body and mind were disconnecting and breathing into the trust that every moment of discomfort passes and is natural. Giving myself permission to feel and trust I (or my family) was safe let me breathe through these early years more easily.

Can you give examples of how people can integrate mindfulness into their everyday lives?

Mindfulness takes so many forms, and finding what works for you is vital. For me, it has to be realistic in the rhythms of life with two young kids. So, I keep it simple with a ritual that takes no more than 15 minutes every morning. I do a Calm meditation and keep a running list in my iPhone that I update daily with bullets on my gratitude and intention for how I want to show up. It’s not fancy or elaborate, but it anchors me in a place of positivity and commitment to myself to keep it easy.

Do you have any mindfulness tools that you find most helpful at work?

I built a career in social media, so I can’t possibly speak too poorly of it; however, I do think digital overwhelm is real and can interfere with our presence at work and at home. As a result, I turn off notifications on my phone for chunks of the day when I want to be in the flow of writing or creating or being with my children — sometimes, I even separate physically from screens for periods and only use a notebook to document ideas. Beyond that, my Asana app helps keep me clear on priorities, and I have a Notes file in my iPhone where I dump any ideas that come up, so they get out of my head and onto paper.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to use mindfulness tools or practices

Much of my parenting journey allowed me to dig deep into issues like self-acceptance and Tara Brach’s books and meditations on this are helpful to return to if this is an area of your life you’d like to explore.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You can have it all. Just not at the same time.” In a culture that celebrates power in a view to career, this grounded me in a place of defining my own “all” — my success metrics — for each season.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement behind Mother Untitled is written for mothers slowing down for family life but for me; it’s the celebration of any woman’s choice for their family to empower families the confidence to do the best for their unique homes. If we could erase the damaging stigmas in our culture, that would be fabulous, but for now, that’s where I’d start.

