Neetu Jhaj of Countryside Corporation: “Always put your people first”

Neetu Jhaj is a solutions-focused Entrepreneur, Advisor, and Board Member with many years of success across start-ups, retail, restaurants, governance and technology. Her broad areas of expertise include leadership, team building, mentoring, business development, nonprofit management, governance, community outreach, partnerships, customer experience, and startups.

Neetu is an owner of Countryside Corporation, a three-prong real estate acquisition, construction and retail development company that owns and operates multi-national brands and retail centers. Neetu is a Founder of Rehna Raiya Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to the educational advancement and empowerment of youth grades Pre-K-12. Neetu also serves as Founder and Creative Designer for Rehna Raiya, an empowerment clothing line for girls.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Our story goes back to our roots and humble beginnings. My husband and I and our daughters have had the blessed opportunity to learn from our family patriarchs, who came to America and worked with unwavering dedication as farm workers and factory workers. Our family business, Countryside, is a byproduct of decades of hard work and resilience to achieve the American dream. Today, Countryside has grown to a three-prong construction, real estate acquisition, and retail development company that owns and operates multi-national brands (Shell, Subway, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut), Countryside Car Wash, and retail centers. Countryside gives back to our community in several different ways, including servicing the same farm working communities that define our family’s hardworking roots.

Along the same spectrum of being in service to our community, the Rehna Raiya Foundation quietly evolved when my daughters Raiya and Rehna were born. In lieu of gifts for my baby shower, I encouraged everyone to donate to any charity benefitting youth. As our way to pay it forward for two healthy children, my husband and I set on a quest to provide empowerment and educational success for youth. We began our journey almost eight years ago, giving back to our community on each birthday and Christmas holiday, in lieu of gifts for our children and ourselves. Rehna Raiya Foundation supports several different causes throughout the year, inclusive of providing thousands of school supplies to underprivileged children and through donations of thousands of meals to community food banks; the Rehna Raiya Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of youth grades K-12.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The Rehna Raiya clothing line evolved through a two-fold approach: (1) to fulfill an industry need with the ease of wearability and use for one-piece style jumpsuits (2) to empower young girls who loved wearing dresses to be able to play like any boy on the playground.

I bought my daughter’s jumpsuits to wear to an event but quickly realized how much confidence and independence was taken away from young girls who wore one-piece jumpsuits. My daughters felt embarrassed in front of their peers (who were independently using the restroom) to ask their mom to accompany them to remove the buttons or zippers on the back of the one-piece jumpsuit. Further, my oldest daughter expressed how uncomfortable she felt to have to remove the entire jumpsuit just to use the restroom. Standing in that bathroom stall, I had an “Aha moment” that I need to create a versatile and functional jumpsuit that could easily convert from a one-piece to a two-piece; thus, I began an arduous year-long process in development to create a functional jumpsuit that a girl could wear with ease.

Aside from the unique, first-of-its-kind ability to wear a two-piece jumpsuit as a one-piece, every dress in the collection also comes with matching shorts so a girl can play like any boy without limitation. The best part of the line is that 5% of all net proceeds benefit the Rehna Raiya Foundation’s mission to empower and educate youth causes. For select graphic items, 100% of the net proceeds will be donated.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? Did you ever consider giving up? Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Each business has its learning curve and the fashion industry certainly sets its bar. While I was fortunate to have the unique opportunity to get my feet wet in high school and college when my mother would send my hand-sketched designs to India to get statement pieces made for weddings and special events, I had little knowledge of the inner-workings and nuisances of the fashion industry.

Without any connections in a fashion capital like Los Angeles, I dived in head-first, starting at the bottom of an uphill climb. From visiting numerous warehouses full of trims, buttons, and garment construction materials to understanding the plethora of fabrics housed in multi-story fabric stores, I didn’t leave a single leaf unturned. Doing the vast majority of the work myself, I immersed myself in every detail from coordinating all details from fabric houses to sample maker’s desks. What I didn’t realize is how many thousands of various trims I would need to scour to determine not only the right fit for the styles but to ensure I had enough backup options. Without connections, it was almost impossible to procure high-demand goods amid a pandemic. The pandemic brought unique challenges — the dreamiest of fabrics I selected were either only available in one or two rolls or had ceased production entirely due to the pandemic. From significant delays in the production cycle to crossing various hurdles with shipment delays, I honestly wasn’t sure my designs would come to fruition before the pandemic ended.

With the end goal in mind that our line had an opportunity to empower not only my own two children but girls around the world, my tenacious persona pushed me daily. No matter the ever-increasing challenges during covid or disappoints along the way, there was a greater good to be achieved and I just kept trekking along. I knew that if I could overcome the struggle, one day I could bestow what I have learned to hopefully help someone else in their mission.

So, how are things going today? How did your grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

My mother’s words on my 16th birthday still resonate with me today: “If you allow someone to doubt your abilities, you already failed yourself.” My father-in-law’s words over a decade ago drive me daily: “Never quit. Always find a way.”

Putting my father-in-law and my own mother’s words into practice, my grit and resilience is a manifestation of the decades-long passion I have had to improve the lives of youth. To have this line stand for the empowerment of young girls, something I struggled with as a young girl and teenager, ignites this desire in me to ensure every girl feels like she is “on fire”.

Not only are we launching the fashion industry’s first concept of a one-piece jumpsuit with the functionality and ease of wear of a two-piece jumpsuit, but we are also launching a collection of empowerment shirts and sweatshirts for young girls. Unstoppable. Represented. Both are tag-lines of some of the shirts, reminding girls how capable they are!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Every dress in the collection comes with a matching pair of shorts to allow girls to play freely. Every jumpsuit and romper appears as a one-piece but has hidden two-piece functionality. I have not seen these elements in other lines. These elements alone empower girls to play just like any boy can and give independence to a young girl who wants to feel stylish and trendy with a jumpsuit on.

When I shared with a fellow mom on a women’s leadership zoom call that all dresses in the collection will come with matching shorts, she erupted in tears. Through her tears she explained how she felt insecure playing on the playground as a young girl because there was a standard expected of girls to behave like girls if they wore dresses; that meant to play and playground activities were limited. Girls were scolded when their underwear was revealed. She said for her daughter, she would decide to put her in pants over the dress she desired to wear just to save her the shame she experienced as a young girl. She was delighted her daughter could now wear the dresses she loved and play without reservation. This day provided even more encouragement to keep going and make a difference in the confidence and abilities of young girls.

The tagline of the company is: “I love myself. I believe in myself. I am unstoppable”

These words are on every care label, every hangtag, on our website, and launching with our social media to help these words resonate with every little girl. At the end of each hurdle, a girl must ask herself this question. It’s not that I am not capable. It is will I allow anyone to stop me and make me feel that I am not capable? Our goal is that every girl feels empowered, courageous, and self-confident enough to say NO!

Further, what makes our story unique is the opportunity we gave to a local girl scout troop to be the “fit models” for the line versus a modeling agency I was recommended to use by someone in the industry. I wanted to give the power of inclusivity and decision-making to these girls who came from various backgrounds and sizes. I was advised to do a size run no more than size 8. I went to size 14 and even 16 in some styles because a developing 11-year-old girl could fit into a size 16 for example. I want to give these girls the ability to feel confident in a larger size because, at the end of the day, size is just a number. And every number is beautiful on every girl. Our t-shirts range from Small to XL. Every girl, from small to XL is included in our line of tees and sweatshirts. Without inclusivity, there is no empowerment.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘takeaways’ you learned from that?

I decided to go to LA at the start of my journey to learn about the development process and the multitude of fabrics available in the industry.

On my first visit to a 3–4 story fabric house in downtown Los Angeles, I was taken aback by the number of hours it takes to go through multiple stories and high-stacked rolls of fabric. Immersed past my head in fabrics, I lost track of time. When I came down from the final floor of the shop at the end of a long day with swatches of fabric overflowing from my hands, hoping to get help to narrow down to those available to order, I realized the front doors were locked. No one had realized I was still in the store. I ran through every floor until I eventually tracked down an employee before the last roll-up door in the back closed for the evening. I had to mail back the swatches the next day only to learn most of the fabrics at this particular fabric house aren’t available to re-order. I learned a big lesson that day. Ask a ton of questions and do my research on each fabric house and most importantly, keep track of closing time or I might find myself sleeping on rolls of fabric for the night.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

On more than one occasion I have received advice to always follow elders and to listen to their guidance because they are in essence more experienced in life. While I certainly appreciate every opportunity to learn from elders and their life lessons, I sometimes limited myself from taking the next steps. I have learned that every generation has a unique set of learnings we can utilize to enrich our learning and development in ways we never thought possible. When I opened up my horizon to multi-generational learning and even gave myself the benefit of the doubt to take on new opportunities, a new layer of the horizon peeled back a plethora of unforeseen possibilities. No matter one’s age or amount of life experience, I truly believe everyone has something incredible to offer. Sometimes I am a teacher, but oftentimes, I am a student and I look forward to continuing my journey of life-long learning.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

To be asked what three character traits were most instrumental to my success is a humbling question and I have three humbling answers that I was fortunate to receive from those close to me. Friends from college, my closest family members, and peers helped me identify the most common character traits most attributable to my success:

Persistence: I believe in working toward excellence and breaking down barriers, some of which will intentional roadblocks on the path to success. For me, the true test of my character is how I work past adversity and achieve goals in a manner that will be most beneficial to those that will come after me. For example, when I was denied the opportunity to serve on a committee for a nonprofit board, I stayed persistent until I could serve on the same committees I was discredited from due to my pregnancy status, and within five years, was elected to serve as the first female President and CEO of the nonprofit. As President, I instituted a policy to allow a fair and equitable opportunity for any female member to serve on any committee or on the board of that nonprofit. Compassionate about Service to Others: No matter how small or substantial the request for help is, I believe that a part of my life’s purpose is to be there for others daily. This desire to be in service to others was imprinted on me as a young girl by my maternal grandfather who dedicated the vast majority of his life to the care and service of others. He once told me the true measure of success is if I can dedicate at least 10% of my life earnings and my time to the benefit of others. He ingrained in me from a young age that while the mountain to success is a tough climb when I do reach it and he was sure I would, it becomes time to pay it forward to those climbing that mountain after me. Thus, my family and I find many occasions throughout the year to donate our time, meals, basic necessities, clothing, life-saving supplies, funding towards medical treatments, and educational supplies to those in underprivileged communities. Confident. I give my mother credit for making me repeat, “I am beautiful and I am confident” to myself every day since I turned 16 years old. I have learned to remain confident and steadfast to the belief that I can accomplish anything I set my mind to. The Rehna Raiya clothing line and the Rehna Raiya Foundation was all just a dream but I was confident that one day, I would be able to help this dream come to fruition for my daughters and daughters around the world. Daily positive affirmations and confidence in my abilities has been a precursor to my success.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Self-care. Self-care. Self-care. As my respected industry colleague, Shellye Archambeau put it best, “One way to keep up our mental and physical health is with self-care.” I have realized I cannot effectively take care of my family, my life, and my business unless I take care of myself first. When I am in the most rejuvenated and refreshed state of mind, so are my colleagues and employees. So are my children. And so is my life. We need time to regroup with ourselves on a weekly basis. If that’s 15 minutes a day spent re-organizing our office, it can make all the difference for a cluttered vs. calm and collective state of mind.

On a weekly and sometimes on a daily basis, I re-evaluate my task list via an app like Todoist which allows me to organize my projects, my work, and personal task lists and checklists all in one place, without having to switch back and forth.

Spending time to meditate (even if only for 5–10 minutes) or sit with one’s eyes closed in nature is so helpful to find a sense of peace in the hecticness of every day. As a parent, I practice this with my kids which has provided dual benefits for our family. If you don’t care to meditate, connect with nature in any way that suits you; the benefits are endless to help you thrive and prevent burnout.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistakes at the top of my list are as follows: (1) over-extending themselves; (2) limiting their abilities due to time available; (3) trying to do it ALL; and (4) not engaging in financial forecasting and planning.

To invalidate these intertwined errors requires constant dedication to being mindful and actionable in the avoidance of such commonly occurring mistakes. It truly takes a village for any CEO and founder to be successful. I am fortunate I have that village in my family, my colleagues, and my employees. I recommend everyone find their “crew” to help in mutual successes.

In your experience, which aspect of running a company tends to be most underestimated? Can you explain or give an example?

The amount of time, engagement, and dedication required to run a company is a 24/hour, 7-day-a-week commitment. This commitment is often underestimated because dedication to the business is not only in the leadership trenches of an organization but also in the daily operation of that business. Work emails, phone calls, or urgent matters will never cease, which doesn’t ever truly allow for peace of mind or a break from work. However, the caveat is, if there’s a passion for work, the ever-mounting task lists don’t seem mundane and instead, provide motivation to keep taking the organization to new heights. When my husband and I take the kids for a bike ride or to the beach for a day or two, we take breaks in between our time with them to attend to work matters but feel fortunate for the opportunities we do have to take a 30-minute bike ride or a walk along the beach. Being in business requires great sacrifice but we don’t do it alone. We have an incredible team and family that walk alongside and with us. For that, we are truly grateful. We never underestimate the value of the village beside us.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Before I answer the “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company,” I must preface it with the blessed opportunity I have had in the past decade to be in business with my husband and family. Every day of every year has been nothing short of a unique opportunity to learn and grow in business each day in a reciprocal learning experience with our employees.

You are no longer judged on how hard you work. Your superpower is not how much you can take on. Instead, it is how balanced you are. No longer is anyone motivated by a boss that is running ragged. As Jay Shetty put it best, “We need to stop glamorizing overworking.” I’ve never been applauded for how hard I work day in and day out, 7 days a week. In fact, I’ve been commended when I balance my social, emotional, and community efforts in a way that leaves an imprint on the lives of others; this balanced trio has in fact been both satisfying, gratifying, and served me well. I used to think I would never have time to do anything besides work, take care of my children, and cook dinner after work. In the past year, I felt honored to stand alongside resilient women who not only cared for their children full-time, assisted them with distance-learning, worked full time but also took time to fulfill their passions and take care of themselves. The silver lining of the pandemic is the realization to intertwine my work, family, and community commitments in a way that serves me and my family in better ways than when all I would do is engage in the daily grind. Work/life balance is critical to personal growth and the success of any business. Burnout only leads to an exhausting routine with little brain cells left functioning for innovative or out-of-the-box thinking. Everyone needs to take that “me” time; for me, it actually leads to greater productivity and appreciation for my work, my family, and my business. Always put your people first. Employees will have good days and bad days. It is important to practice compassion and understand the struggles they face in their lives both at work and in their lives outside of work. Sometimes a simple check-in to ask how employees or their families are doing can make a significant impact on how dedicated your employees will be. During the pandemic, for example, many mothers who desired to continue working to support their families had a tough decision to make. Many had no choice but to drop out of the workforce to take care of their children and their schooling needs. Rather than lose a single female employee to this pandemic, we were very supportive of flexible schedules where an employee could come in the afternoon after helping her children with distance learning. Often times we were adjusting weekly as mothers’ and children’s’ needs changed, and we always made working mothers a priority. I am a strong believer that without women in the workplace, women as a whole miss out on the opportunity for advancement. Above all, a business is defined by how it treats its employees. Treatment of employees is a direct reflection of customer service. Time and time again, our customer service is a direct reflection of how our employees are treated. I have learned only after being in business — if you ever start to receive customer complaints — don’t forget to check in on employee morale. Every employee will not work as you do. Stop expecting them to. In the first few years of business, I applied an industry-wide business rhetoric to every employee’s quarterly or yearly review: constructive criticism. However, what I realized was that even after providing employees with constructive feedback, I saw little improvement in most employees’ work ethic or motivation at work. The impetus was not in the review; I learned after many years that it was instead in greater focus on each individual employees’ strengths. I credit well-respected Yale professor Emma Seppala and author of the Happiness Track for being a brilliant force of reason in her guidance on how to help employees understand their best selves and capitalize on their strengths. During my Women’s Leadership Course at Yale, she shared a study run by Gallup which showed that 86% of people who leave a conventional feedback session or performance review do not feel inspired or motivated to change; in 30% of these people, performance gets worse. It is crucial to have a real conversation with employees and especially your management on what their talents and weaknesses are. For any perceived or self-identified weaknesses by your employees, provide them with the tools to refine their weaknesses through training or opportunities at work. I have a manager that would occasionally become frustrated at work and with employees who did not work at her caliber or take work as seriously as she did. I asked her if she would be interested in taking the same set of management courses I took years ago and she was elated at the opportunity. We paid for her courses and provided her the option to adjust her schedule to accommodate any extra classes she chose to take. I saw significant improvement in her work ethic, her patience, and her understanding of the employees she managed. Above all, I learned a great deal through her and with her. Don’t sit and wait for an opportunity. Especially as a woman, you need to ask. You need to take action if you want something. If you make the ask and the answer is no, there is no change in the status quo. If you make the ask and the answer is yes, you could have life-changing results. You only have an opportunity to gain –so make the ask! Over 7 years ago when I was 7 months pregnant with my daughter Raiya, I saw an email inquiring about member interest in volunteer time on one of several committees for a nonprofit social organization. Piqued by the opportunity to make a difference, I submitted an email inquiry on opportunities available. The COO of the organization was familiar with who I was, received the email, and decided to respond with silence. Several weeks past and I didn’t take action to follow up again, despite thinking about it every so often. It just so happened that I ran into the COO at an event several weeks later and I asked him if he received my email. He replied, “yes” while continuously looking at my growing belly and unconvincingly mentioned he would follow up when back at the office. I was met with silence once again. This time, I realized I cannot sit and wait for the opportunity and should have taken action a while back. I went straight to the President of the Board, asked him what the delay was and whether the fact I am pregnant was a perceived limitation to my ability to serve. The President immediately responded with “absolutely not” and made sure I received not only a call but an invitation to join a committee the very next day. Within two weeks, the COO also asked me if I would serve on the nominations committee for the upcoming election of board members, and within five years, I became the first female President elected in the 30-year history of that same organization. If you have an idea, that is enough to start. It is okay if you do not have innovation at your fingertips; just start. For a long while, I delayed launching the Rehna Raiya clothing line because I thought I had to have all the pieces in place and my idea manifested into some form of innovation — breakthrough or disruptive — to take steps forward to “launch” this new business venture. Coming into a new industry in which I had no prior experience required a new learning curve, but what I realized is it’s okay not to have all the answers, all the skills mastered and all the puzzle pieces in place. I have learned to refine my approach and ideas as I go, utilize my resources and network my heart out to fill in the gap for areas in which I desire to gain more familiarity and knowledge. In essence, I learned our business model and structure does not need to align with the big players in the market, to have a footprint in the market.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

100 days of giving, 100 days of the year

I started a new campaign with my daughters this year through our Rehna Raiya Foundation, which I hope will be an inspiration for others to take part, in any way that is meaningful to them. 100 WAYS OF GIVING, 100 DAYS OF THE YEAR is a campaign that requires less than 1/3 of our entire year to find ways to “give back” to our community, our country, our people. My daughters and I started this endeavor by coming up with a shadow box full of handwritten hearts with ‘100 ways to give’. Every week, I have them pick items from their shadow box to take part in. From delivering girl scout cookies to first responders to heartwarming cards to elder living facilities, to donating meals to food banks, my daughters have participated in various forms of compassion to enrich the lives of others in ways they never imagined possible. My family and I feel blessed to have survived the pandemic in many ways from business to health and I am a strong believer in sharing that good fortune by paying it forward to others.

