Need to plan & organize more..

A good system shortens the road of the goal - Orison Swett Marden

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Planning is the most important factor for every work done. Without planning nothing will work. Proper planning, scheduling gives ample time in your hand. Productivity increases when everything planned. When a day is keenly planned there is no chance of waste your time. Better plan ahead. Have a yearly planner.. plan your year, months, days ahead.

Not planning is the only thing needed for the betterment. Organizing is the other factor that help to save time, increase your productivity, makes day run smooth. If everything is messy you get mindset to work, there by lack of work ends in less productivity. Learn to plan, organize everything. This help us to move our days without stress, tension and most we finish, achieve our goals without wasting our time.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

