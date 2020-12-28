Need to plan & organize more..

Planning is the most important factor for every work done. Without planning nothing will work. Proper planning, scheduling gives ample time in your hand. Productivity increases when everything planned. When a day is keenly planned there is no chance of waste your time. Better plan ahead. Have a yearly planner.. plan your year, months, days ahead.

Not planning is the only thing needed for the betterment. Organizing is the other factor that help to save time, increase your productivity, makes day run smooth. If everything is messy you get mindset to work, there by lack of work ends in less productivity. Learn to plan, organize everything. This help us to move our days without stress, tension and most we finish, achieve our goals without wasting our time.