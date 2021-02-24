Need Some New Snack Ideas? Try These.

We all get hungry between meals and sometimes find ourselves wanting a snack. But that doesn’t mean our food goals have to go off-track. Here are three simple ideas for satisfying your snack cravings.

Try nuts instead of sweets

“If I get hungry during the day, I’ll grab a pack of unsalted peanuts for the protein.”

—Lawrence Atkinson, Atlanta, GA

Swap the sugar

“Swap out a sugar-packed snack for something with more protein, like Nature Valley protein bars.”

—William Plymel, Tifton, GA

Make nutritious smoothies

“I use my Ninja for smoothies. Usually it’s a bunch of strawberries and one banana, and spring mix with kale.” —Patty Roberts, Knoxville, TN