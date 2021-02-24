Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Need Some New Snack Ideas? Try These.

Get inspired by these tried-and-tested tips.

By
Angie D&#039;Amico / Shutterstock
Angie D'Amico / Shutterstock

We all get hungry between meals and sometimes find ourselves wanting a snack. But that doesn’t mean our food goals have to go off-track. Here are three simple ideas for satisfying your snack cravings.

Try nuts instead of sweets
“If I get hungry during the day, I’ll grab a pack of unsalted peanuts for the protein.” 

—Lawrence Atkinson, Atlanta, GA

Swap the sugar
“Swap out a sugar-packed snack for something with more protein, like Nature Valley protein bars.” 

—William Plymel, Tifton, GA 

 Make nutritious smoothies
“I use my Ninja for smoothies. Usually it’s a bunch of strawberries and one banana, and spring mix with kale.” —Patty Roberts, Knoxville, TN

