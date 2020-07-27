Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Need More Alone Time?

After months of quarantine, many of us are struggling with too little alone time.

This lack of me-time is impacting our relationships more than ever before. Without easy and frequent opportunities to have individual space, feelings of irritability, resentment, and frustration are amplified.

3 Tips to “Get Away”:

Early-Bird and Night-Owl: Often, there is one partner who naturally wakes earlier, and one who naturally stays up later. Taking advantage of this natural instinct can be vital to finding alone time. Note: Make sure you spend that alone time doing something that refuels your “emotional bank account” (i.e. not scanning the news or eating an entire tray of brownies).

The Grand Outdoors: Getting outside of the house, breathing fresh air, and oxygenating your muscles can alleviate a lot of stress and tension. Take a walk, hop on a bike, listen to your favorite music, and get yourself moving – out in nature.

Bathrooms are Your Friend: Taking a long shower, reading a book in the bathtub, or even watching your favorite Netflix show in the closet can be a fantastic way to give yourself even a little break during your day.

Talk to Your QuaranTeam:

Describe the Team Benefits of you having some alone time. For instance, “I’ve noticed I start to get really irritable by the late afternoon every day. I think if I took some time right after lunch to go for a jog, it would really help me from so easily getting impatient and snarky with everyone at dinnertime.”

Ask what kind of alone time might be helpful to your partner and children. For instance, “Since it looks like we might be home several more weeks, I thought maybe you’d like some time to work on your X project, go for a bike ride, or just have some downtime by yourself?”

In the end, the uncertainty of our current environment can leave us feeling overwhelmed, anxious, and upset. Any and all tools we can implement to get the time and space we need, will help us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Find what works for you and make it non-negotiable. Your QuaranTeam will thank you for it when this is all over!

    Amber Trueblood, LMFT, Author of Stretch Marks and Host of The Stretch Marks Podcast

    Amber Trueblood is an author, retreat-host, and the mother of four sons. She’s an unapologetic bibliophile, having devoured over 250 books on behavior, management, systems, parenting, meditation, and self-development. Her expertise, experience, compassion, and humor result in a unique combination of entertainment and effectiveness with her clients. Interestingly, Amber wrote Stretch Marks, her debut book, while on a Broadway Tour with her husband and four sons, traversing over 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. Amber is most passionate about providing mothers simple and realistic tools to guide them toward a happier, calmer parenting life. Her unique approach includes helping clients clarify their values and priorities, then showing them how to use that knowledge to make better discipline decisions, relieve mom-guilt, reduce self-judgment, and become a truly enlightened parent.

    www.ambertrueblood.com

    Buy Amber's Book on Amazon

