Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Need a Reason To Be a Cheerful Person? This New Study Just Gave You One

Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels With everything that’s going on in the world, the last thing anyone would expect you to be would be to be cheerful.  2020 has been a tough year for the world.  Considering we began the year with hopes of finally taking critical steps to achieve our dreams, not only did the COVID […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Leah Kelley from Pexels

With everything that’s going on in the world, the last thing anyone would expect you to be would be to be cheerful. 

2020 has been a tough year for the world. 

Considering we began the year with hopes of finally taking critical steps to achieve our dreams, not only did the COVID outbreak put a huge pause to it, in this same year we had to constantly and consistently fight for the right of black people to not get shot by the police.

An exhausting year. And honestly, there is little to no incentive for us to put on a positive outlook. 

But, this new study published by the Association For Psychological Science has given us a reason to always be cheerful and maintain an enthusiastic outlook. 

We all cherish the amazing moments we experience and we’d do anything to make them last forever, but physical and mental factors inhibit our abilities to keep all of these beautiful memories alive in us. The good news is, this study gives us hope in these findings, which showed that people who feel lively have a lower chance of experiencing age-related memory loss. 

A team of researchers analyzed the correlation between positive affect and memory decline, putting into consideration factors such as gender, age, education, gender, depression, negative affect, and extraversion.

They did this by evaluating data of 991 middle-aged and older US adults who took part in a national study conducted over a three-time interval between 1995 and 1996, 2004 and 2006, and 2013 and 2014.   

The results showed that although memory declines with age, individuals with higher levels of positive affect had a less vertical decline over the period of almost a decade. 

Keeping your memories alive may not be your utmost desire, but it’s definitely an ability you’ll cherish as you approach old age.

This should be enough reason to be a cheerful person in a world that seems to always find new ways to dim your happiness. 

    author&#039;s picture

    Frances Gatta, Freelance Health and Wellness Writer

    Frances Gatta is a Freelance health and wellness writer who seeks to contribute to the impact health and wellness companies have on individuals and society through writing.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to feel good

    by Ma Elena O Cells
    woman with barbell
    Community//

    Feeling anxious? Exercise can be part of the solution

    by Jane Thurnell-Read
    Employee Happiness and Bottom Line Workers
    Community//

    Relationship Between Employee Happiness and Bottom Line Workers

    by Alice Patterson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.