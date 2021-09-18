NEDY of Friends Forever Club: “Enjoy the journey and be grateful”

Enjoy the journey and be grateful. You aren’t owed anything and every blessing you receive is a privilege and not a right.

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing NEDY.

The youngest of three children, NEDY was born in Salt Lake City, into a lower-middle-class family. She eventually planted her roots in California, a sweet girl with discount shoes on her feet and music playing on repeat inside her head. Since then, NEDY has created the “Friends Forever Club,” a non-profit anti-bullying organization and has crafted music that serves as a guiding light to prove that all should embrace their unique qualities and not give attention to those who make us feel inferior.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I grew up in the Los Angeles area. I was the youngest of 3 and had moved to LA with my mom and siblings after my parents’ divorce when I was around 8. Growing up, I was close with my brother and sister and my mom’s side of the family who was a huge support system for us. No one in my immediate family played instruments or sang but my dad’s side of the family was very musical. My dad wasn’t a musician himself but would always play music around the house whenever we would visit.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I remember being in the 6th grade and watching this movie called, “That Thing You Do.” The drumbeat was so catchy that it inspired me to start drumming. I didn’t have a drumset and my mom couldn’t afford one so I would just tap on anything and everything I could get my hands on. My teachers would always yell at me during class and say, “This isn’t drum class!”

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career? What was the lesson or take away that you took out of that story?

Well, something that happened pretty recently actually was hilarious and sort of traumatic at the same time. I had a show at a festival near upstate New York. I had been in touch with the promoter back and forth before the actual show date. He was going to provide lodging for my drummer and I. On our drive (from Nashville) I had gotten a text from the promoter that we were going to be staying at the radio station studio house he had. He told me we would be staying in the guest suite and I thought okay, great. Well when we got to the station after a 10 hour day of traveling, we pulled up to an old run-down house. That wasn’t really a big deal to me but long story short we found out that the dishwasher was infested with cockroaches and I spotted a dead mouse in a mousetrap the night we got there. Now of course, the promoter was not there the night we got to the studio house but we got let in by someone else. Apparently, no one really stays in that house. After a long night with MANY details I can’t share here, we ended up leaving and checking into a hotel. The promoter apologized profusely the next day and paid for our hotel stay that weekend. That was definitely an interesting night to say the least. Haha! The lesson : Remember where you came from. Haha!

What would you advise a young person who wants to emulate your success?

Just be yourself and use the unique skills and strengths you have to your advantage! Don’t try to be someone else because there is only one you for a reason!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you explain how that was relevant in your life?

“I’ve missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life and that is why I succeed.”

-Michael Jordan

I think this is such a great quote! He was one of the best basketball players of all time. THE best in my opinion. It just goes to show that if you think success comes without failure, you’re mistaken! This quote inspires me to look at failure as a positive and as an opportunity to become great. Thanks, Mike!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My brother. He has always been supportive. When we were kids we used to fight like cats and dogs. I feel like we used to have a love or hate relationship but he would still show his support in his own way. I remember walking up and down Sunset Blvd and he would help me sell tickets to my show. We would walk around with a boombox playing my music and offer strangers on the sidewalk a chance to watch me perform at the House of Blues. As we have gotten older, we’ve matured a lot more and have learned how to really love each other. My brother is two years older than me and I think that was a huge reason why we fought so much growing up. Being so close in age can be hard sometimes. Nowadays, I consider him one of my best friends. He constantly encourages me and tells me to keep going and that he’s proud of me. Coming from him, that really means a lot to me. I know that he’s there for the mountain top moments but he’s also there for me during the valleys and my lowest of lows. He is a true A1 since day one and I couldn’t be here where I am in my career without him.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview, how are you using your success to bring goodness to the world? Can you share with us the meaningful or exciting social impact causes you are working on right now?

With my latest anti-bullying release, “Made To Be,” I’ve also launched my anti-bullying non-profit, “Friends Forever Club.” I really believe it is so important to have a cause and a reason that goes hand in hand with your music. For me, I created an anti-bullying non-profit based on personal experience. I was bullied as a kid not only in middle school and in high school, but also as an adult. I know what it feels like to be lonely and not feel like you have any friends. I honestly believe that my success is because I am bringing something good and meaningful to the world. With Friends Forever Club, I host events with my team and we speak on the effects of bullying. We visit anywhere from juvenile detention centers and underserved communities to partnering with other non-profits and joining their causes at schools and churches. We also bring the message of purpose and value. Despite what your bullies think or say, your value doesn’t lie in their words or opinions. Your value does not even lie in what your friends say or in what I say, your value is something that can never change or be determined by others. Your value is found in who God says you are and in being His creation. That is something that never changes. You were made on purpose for a purpose. I feel knowing all that can bring freedom and hope.

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

My most recent experience being bullied as an adult was at my restaurant job which led me to write “Made To Be.” I was broken-hearted at the hate and bullying I was experiencing from some of my co-workers and my managers. I didn’t fit in and wasn’t part of the clique. So I was outcasted and treated unfairly. While I was writing “Made To Be,” I realized that while they were hating on me because I was different, I couldn’t help but be who I was made to be. This pain has been turned into part of my purpose in the music industry. I have been comforted by knowing that God loves me even when others don’t and even when others do. I find my identity in knowing His love or opinion of me never changes and I hope to comfort others with that same truth.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and take action for this cause? What was that final trigger?

I don’t know if there was a specific moment that made me decide to step up and take action for doing music and bringing a message through it. I’d say an accumulation of experiences and circumstances altogether led me here. I still have many dreams that have not yet come to pass but I believe with a lot of hard work, working with the right people, and having faith, I’ll achieve my dreams and be an encouragement for others to pursue their dreams too. I don’t think we should pursue and achieve our dreams just for the sake of fulfilling them though. I mean, I feel like fulfilling our dreams is for others and for something bigger than just ourselves and our desires.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I’ve had the opportunity of meeting a lot of people who have shared with me a bit about their stories of being bullied. They have encouraged me to keep spreading love and hope. I know that together we can be there for each other and remind each other of our great value.

Are there three things that individuals, society or the government can do to support you in this effort?

Yes! 1. Believe your value doesn’t lie in others’ opinions of you. 2. Spread the same message and perhaps share my song to someone who may need to hear it. and 3. Donate to my non-profit and support my team in going out and spreading the message of purpose and value by visiting friends4everclub.com and clicking, “Donate” 🙂

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Focus.

2. Discipline yourself and work at your craft.

3. Watch musicians/singers who came before you and learn from them. Both on and off the stage.

4. Focus. Haha, that is so important because there are so many distractions and you have to believe in your gifts and keep believing even if no one sees it yet!

5. Enjoy the journey and be grateful. You aren’t owed anything and every blessing you receive is a privilege and not a right.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Friends Forever Club! I hope it becomes as big as DARE! Our slogan is “In With The Outcasts” and I’d like to set people free from the lies they may have been believing about themselves and demonstrate the power that truth brings.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Politics, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

So many people really! From Justin Timberlake to Michael Jordan. Anyone who would like to sit down and have a conversation and possibly partner with me, I’d love to meet you!

Thank you so much for these amazing insights. This was so inspiring, and we wish you continued success!