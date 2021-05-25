Nechami Tenenbaum of Karmelacosmetics: “People pay for results, not for your service”

Know the difference between going out of your comfort zone and doing something that is unhealthy for you. As a business owner, you’ll most probably have to go out of your comfort zone at some point, especially if you’re creating your own personal brand. Putting yourself “out there” might not be natural for you. It definitely wasn’t natural for me, and I can’t even begin to tell you how many business owners I’ve spoken to who feel the same way! I remember the first time I posted a video of myself on my Instagram stories. I felt so anxious. It was totally out of my comfort zone. Owning a business requires you to put yourself out there, whether it’s Instagram stories, networking, or public speaking. You won’t feel comfortable in every situation, but often it has to be done, leads to a growth experience, and becomes easier the next time around.

Nechami is the creator & CEO of Karmelacosmetics.com, a high-performance, long lasting, silk-matte lipstick brand, flattering for all skin tones and dedicated to supporting women’s healing and empowerment.

Her other passion is as a Marketing & Image Consultant and beauty advisor, for both friends and followers alike! Her podcast “We Are Women,” is a show where women speak their truth and celebrate their victories. Nechami has been featured on Fox, NBC, The Ed Kalegi Show, and more. You can reach her via email: [email protected]/ Instagram: @karmelacosmetics/@Nechamit Website: Nechami.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in as the oldest child, and only girl, with 3 younger brothers. Although I was raised in a strictly religious (Jewish) home, my home was inviting and liberal, open to all different types of people. With wonderful parents as role models, I was brought up with an open and accepting attitude toward all people. Since I was a child, I’ve launched my own businesses. Starting in first grade, I sold my homemade bookmarks, door to door, to my neighbors. I’ve always loved makeup and anything beauty related, and have been the one my friends turned to for beauty and business advice; so when it came time for me to choose a career path, once I graduated with my MBA in Marketing, I launched my own beauty brand, Karmela Cosmetics.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The Meaning of Life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.

As I developed my brand, Karmela Cosmetics and began implementing our giving back program and our general branding, focusing on the idea of uniting and connecting all women, as well as the idea of how we have more in common than we realize, I felt an alignment and sense of fulfillment, that I was discovering my gift. As I pivoted during the pandemic, and expanded to other passions of mine, Marketing and Image Consulting, this quote resonated with me even more.

I know that we’re going to talk about this soon, so I won’t go into it here in too much detail… As I began using the gifts I’d been given through helping women start, launch and market their businesses, as well as looking and feeling their best, it filled me up in a more complete way.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Purchasing and reading the book, “You Are a Badass at Making Money” by Jen Sincero was one of the best book investments I have made. It has made such a significant difference on my money mindset, attracting abundance, and overall financial decisions. As I was reading this book and gradually implementing the hands-on lessons into my life, I began to feel a shift in my mindset regarding money and overall happiness, and began eliminating thoughts and decisions that weren’t serving me. As I learned to replace unhelpful, or negative, thoughts with positive ones, I was gradually able to rewire my mind in a more positive direction, which is where I wanted to go.

I firmly believe and have seen firsthand, how my business has grown once I began implementing the idea that abundance develops from positivity and forward thinking. At times, when I find myself in a rut, I’ll remind myself that abundance is attracted to positivity and happiness, to a growth mindset, and picture my end goal. When we operate from a place of fear, we end up missing out on wonderful opportunities that can lead to tremendous success and fulfillment. However, when we operate from a positive mindset, the probability of growth and success is tremendous.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Before the pandemic, I was focusing full time on my cosmetics line Karmela Cosmetics, a high-performance, natural beauty brand, where we focus on giving back to women’s healing and empowerment. We had been receiving such great feedback from women with super sensitive skin regarding how they were so excited to finally find a lipstick that nourished their lips without irritation! As the pandemic developed, and people started wearing masks and working from home, we realized that we had to create some changes. We were thinking of developing eye products or other skincare or beauty products unrelated to the lips but we weren’t quite ready for that yet.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

For years, I had helped my friends and family members unofficially as a Marketing and Image consultant but I had never charged for this. One day, a couple of months after lockdown from COVID 19, I received a message from a matchmaker who told me that she heard that I provide image consulting services and asked to set up a time to talk. At the time, I had been offering makeup classes in addition to my cosmetics line, and as I mentioned, I had been unofficially offering image consulting advice for years, as a favor for friends and family. When I spoke to this matchmaker, she told me that she had a few clients who were being turned down by men before they even went out on a first date, due to their appearance. They were beautiful women, they just were having a challenging time bringing it out. I met with these women virtually, and coached them on how to bring out their beauty, what to wear on dates, how to take flattering pictures, how to style their hair, how to apply their makeup etc. so that they would look and feel their best.

At the same time, I realized that my marketing consulting was another passion, and that I was able to successfully help them grow their businesses; so I began spreading the word and began acquiring clients this way. My title as a Marketing and Image consultant focuses on the idea of how alignment breeds success. When we actualize our ideal self-image through aligning our internal image (the way we want to or believe we appear) with our external image, we’re able to attract opportunities and people into our life that we previously were not able to because something was missing.

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

My aha moment that gave me the idea to really start this new path happened once I began meeting with the clients referred to me by the matchmaker. At the endof a session with one of my clients, she became very emotional, thanked me whole heartedly and told me that I not only helped her look and feel beautiful, I also gave her the confidence and belief in herself.

At that moment, something inside me felt satisfied and aligned, as if I was fulfilling my life’s purpose by helping other women actualize their ideal self-image to achieve confidence and success.

I remember speaking with a woman regarding her marketing and business, and sharing ideas and strategies that I felt would align with her. After she told me how she implemented them and began seeing success, I felt lit up and knew that this was something I was passionate about.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are going well! I’m noticing that the more I open myself up to different opportunities and trust the process, the more often these wonderful new opportunities and people show up in my life and allow me to serve others. I love being able to incorporate my holistic perspective on business, marketing, and Image consulting with my clients and create a custom program to serve each client’s individual needs.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without my close friends and family, I honestly would not have been able to get to where I am today. They talk about the importance of cultivating a great circle of people in your life and keeping them close, and that’s exactly what I’ve done. The encouragement, love and support which my friends and family have given me have gotten me through the difficult times and have reinstated the belief in myself that I am more than capable of doing whatever I set my heart on.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I worked with a beautiful woman in her early forties who could not recognize her own beauty. Each time that I would mention a feature of hers that she could enhance, I would get the same response, “What? Really?” I had to convince her that people literally pay thousands of dollars to have cheekbones like hers, skin like hers etc… During our first sessions, I literally felt her insecurities coming through our video chat. I began thinking of how it really doesn’t matter where you come from, or how gorgeous you are, or how others perceive you. We all have insecurities, rarely notice others’ flaws, but readily see our own. All of us women are so much more similar than we are different. It’s really a great lesson on remembering that we’re all lovable and beautiful the way we are, and no one is focusing on our imperfections besides for ourselves.

By the way, my client ended up leaving our last session together with a stronger belief in herself, and beginning to recognize what others see, the beautiful, lovely human that she is, inside and out.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Know the difference between going out of your comfort zone and doing something that is unhealthy for you. As a business owner, you’ll most probably have to go out of your comfort zone at some point, especially if you’re creating your own personal brand. Putting yourself “out there” might not be natural for you. It definitely wasn’t natural for me, and I can’t even begin to tell you how many business owners I’ve spoken to who feel the same way! I remember the first time I posted a video of myself on my Instagram stories. I felt so anxious. It was totally out of my comfort zone. Owning a business requires you to put yourself out there, whether it’s Instagram stories, networking, or public speaking. You won’t feel comfortable in every situation, but often it has to be done, leads to a growth experience, and becomes easier the next time around. The importance of a mindset of abundance. I spoke about this earlier, but I can’t stress enough the role that a positive outlook and an abundance mindset play into business success. It’s so important to “own” our thoughts and words and make sure that they’re helping, not hurting, us. You wouldn’t believe the power that our thoughts and words have, that they actually have the power to manifest themselves into our reality. The importance of boundary setting in the service industry. When it comes to product businesses, most people would never dream of calling up their friend and asking for a free product, but when it comes to the service industry…often, people ask their friends for professional advice and expect to receive it at no cost. In my case, for years I had informally helped my friends with the same services I provide as a consultant. I had to set boundaries with some friends, who were used to messaging and calling me whenever, for free advice. Because it was getting to be a lot. But, I always say, as long as you do it kindly, it’s important to protect yourself and your boundaries. There is no normal. Every business owner needs to do what’s best for them. I work well at night, so I’ll often work late and sleep in the next morning. The entire purpose of having your own business is the freedom it gives you. If you work well at night, and feel like sleeping in most mornings, there’s nothing wrong with that. It took me years to get over the guilt I felt when I would hear repeatedly how successful people wake up early. Different life rhythms work for different people. There are actually many successful people who work late and sleep in late! Just because society tells you something, doesn’t mean it’s true for you. It’s important to not allow society to place judgments and norms on your life and business choices. At the end of the day, no one else is paying your bills, taking care of your home, or running your business. It’s your responsibility, and yours alone to decide and own those decisions on what works best for you, your family, and your business. People pay for results, not for your service. It’s important to be able to clearly articulate what a client can hope to achieve, the results that they can expect to get from working with you. I had to train myself to do this, especially because my work combines a unique range of skill sets, I had to incorporate them together and explain to potential clients as well as during interviews, how I enhance my clients’ lives, what results I could help them achieve.

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Our physical and mental wellbeing is a priority because without our health, we can’t live our best lives and perform at our best. I don’t watch the news. I know that it’s not healthy for me, it causes stress and anxiety when I see all the awful and sad things happening, so I prefer to learn what’s happening via other means, avoiding watching the news as much as I can. Of course it’s important to be aware of what’s going on in the world, but I like to be in control of what enters my surroundings.

My mother has been a true role model for self-care and how our physical health affects our emotional health, so I’m lucky enough to have had the mentality of self-care ingrained in me since I was a child. I make sure to do some sort of workout every day for at least 20 minutes. Whether it’s yoga, a HIIT workout, or running on the treadmill, a great workout clears my head, releases toxins and helps me get a productive and healthy start to my day.

I also know that getting enough sleep is crucial in order for me to perform at my best, so I try to be disciplined when it comes to filling my sleep needs.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a movement that would help all women recognize their worth and truly love themselves fully, despite their imperfections, knowing that each and every one of us are perfectly imperfect. I envision women feeling passionate about their identity and role they have to contribute to the world. My vision for all women is to truly believe in themselves and what we’re capable of doing. Women have so much power to affect change and achieve greatness, but only with self-belief is it possible to utilize our abilities to their fullest. We have so much capacity to create great change, let’s realize our potential and bring it out into the world for ideal success and happiness.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Ellen DeGeneres. Besides for the fact that she’s hilarious, and it would be a super entertaining lunch, I would love to hear what inspired her to create her giving back programs of spreading love and happiness to all different types of people. I would also love to hear her story of how she grew her brand, and life lessons she’s learned along the way.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can head over to my personal website: Nechami.com and read more about me and my Marketing & Image Consulting passion or they can check out our brand website: Karmelacosmetics.com.

I would love for them to connect via social as well! Instagram: @Nechamit or @Karmelacosmetics

https://www.facebook.com/karmelacosmetics

https://www.facebook.com/nechami.tenenbaum/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thank you so much!