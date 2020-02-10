NBA All-Star Metta World Peace: “How I Thrive As An Athlete Turned Entrepreneur”

It’s really all about teamwork. I learned that principle on the court, and I always bring that same mindset to my businesses. Try to find a team, don’t do anything on your own if you don’t have to, and delegate well. No one person can do it all, and I’m grateful to have been surrounded by a strong team that balances out my weaknesses with their strengths.

As a part of our series about how successful “athlete turned entrepreneurs” thrive both professionally and personally, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing…Metta World Peace. NBA All-Star Metta World Peace is an entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and player development coach for the South Bay Lakers of the NBA G League. In addition to winning the 2010 NBA championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, World Peace gained a reputation as one of the league’s premier defenders as he won the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2004 when he was also named an NBA All-Star and earned All-NBA honors. His recently released Showtime documentary Quiet Storm: The Ron Artest Story explores World Peace’s advocacy for mental health among athletes.

Thank you so much for joining us Metta! What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete?

Iwas inspired by most of the great basketball players, and Michael Jordan’s hustle was a huge source of inspiration for me personally.

What is the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Early in my career, I most regret not working out every day. It led to me not playing my best. I needed to fully commit myself to the practice, and once I started to train harder, I started playing better.

Tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful business person.

If you work hard and focus on the task and execute, then you’ll be able to apply it to your family, business, and sports. The first time I put on a Buttercloth shirt, I instantly felt relief. I actually used to go to meetings in t-shirts and change into dress shirts because I hated my dress shirts so much. Coming across Buttercloth, I was so excited to find a shirt that made me look stylish and feel comfortable.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

I’m most excited about XvsX, a subscription service that aims to bring premium basketball experiences to players of all skill levels. This platform has a ton of potential to impact players around the globe. I created it to help connect coaches and inspiring basketball players to reach their dreams. Right now, you have to go to the NBA or overseas to play professionally and develop your skillset, and there are not enough spots for all the talented basketball players out there. This pro-experience will allow more people to grow and reach their dreams.

Most athletes have not been able to transfer their success from the sports arena to the business arena. But you have. Can you share with our readers a few main strategies you have used to help you succeed?

It’s really all about teamwork. I learned that principle on the court, and I always bring that same mindset to my businesses. Try to find a team, don’t do anything on your own if you don’t have to, and delegate well. No one person can do it all, and I’m grateful to have been surrounded by a strong team that balances out my weaknesses with their strengths.

How do you leave the executive at the door and be the most loving family member at home?

Growing up, there weren’t a lot of entrepreneurs in my household. While none of my family members had college degrees, they definitely had hustle. Growing up in that hardworking environment, we always made sure we stuck together. Nowadays, we’re all focusing on education and business. With plans to grow ourselves both personally and professionally. our family is stronger and better than ever.