Navigating Transitions

Transitions can be challenging, there is no doubt about it. Whether the transition was welcome, or unwelcome, it creates a disruption in the “way things were”, and it takes time to digest. Transitions could present themselves as one major shift, or as a series of smaller shifts, and could be personal, societal, or seasonal. Below are a few strategies I have adopted to stay grounded, and steadfast through transitions:

Cultivate a meaningful self-care routine

Self-care routines are important at any time, but particularly important during times of transition. Routines create a stability in day-to-day life that brings calm and relaxation to even the most stressful periods. Inherently, routines allow for some flexibility, and they lend themselves to refinement and improvement. Throughout my life, I have gone through many transitions, and many iterations of self-care routines depending on where I was, and what I was doing at the time. The key to a successful self-care routine is that it incorporate and address three dimensions of life: the mental/emotional, physical, and spiritual dimensions. Developing a daily routine which brings together all facets is fundamental and will steady the ship through any storm.

Stay in touch with friends and family

Reaching out to friends and family and maintaining or developing steady contact is tremendously important. It is important, not only to help you, but to support those around you who may be feeling similarly unsettled during a transition. Leaning on your network helps you stay out of your own head and helps you think and care for others. Talking to those you care about, and those who have been with you through thick and thin, is also a reminder that despite changes in your life, there are steady people who are like pillars, there to support you.

Stay Present

Staying present with your feelings, emotions, and your day-to-day reality is tremendously important. Transitions take time to get accustomed to, and even if the event already occurred, like you have already moved into your new house, for example, you may still feel unsettled for a couple of weeks or months after your move. This is normal and staying present with those feelings with acceptance can help you move through. Staying present can mean developing a meditation or contemplative prayer routine, or it can simply mean noticing if you are feeling frustrated, anxious, excited, happy; feeling the emotion and then letting them pass. Presence anchors you regardless of the motion going on around you.