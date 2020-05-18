Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Navigating Our Boats Through The Turbulent Seas

We need to support all of our boats as they navigate the waters

By
The water is wide, will the boat hold all of us ?

                      Traditionally, in May or June there will be the ceremony of the Blessing of The Fleet. This event goes back decades with the purpose to bless and honor fishing vessels for a prosperous season and to celebrate fishing. Many communities including Narragansett, R.I. Darian, Ga and Waukegan, Il have all observed the Blessing of The Fleet.  For those who make their livelihood by fishing, it’s important that all vessels have equal access to fishing channels.

                     Currently, with all the challenges of the current pandemic, there has been a lot of discussion that we are “all in the same boat. “

                     But I really wonder, is that true?

                     The socio-economic diversity of our population could be summarized as follows:

                   Some have Yachts

                   Some have Schooners,

                   Some have   rowboats

                   Some have dinghies.

                  It’s not really an even distribution of resources regarding fishing and its equally not an equitable share of financial or medical assets when you talk about those who are currently affected by Covid-19 disease.

                  African American, Latino-American, Native American populations as well as poor elderly Caucasians and others, with preexisting conditions, have been hard hit by this virus. These people have been sailing in small crafts through great turbulent seas.

                 These are the people who do not have the luxury to work at home or to run to a store to beef up technological products that will allow them to Zoom, Webex or Skype business associates or family members.

                   The current situation has highlighted the realities of isolation and vulnerabilities for these populations.

                   Now will they fare as the storm continues.

                   For that matter ow will we fare.

                 We are opening our cities and towns again; business and services are re-opening albeit with cautious protective measures.  People are Anxious to “get back to normal “. Some will continue to wear masks, but others will choose not to do so.        

                 So, what happens to the least of these?  (Matthew 25: 40)

                 Recently, commentators have noted the trend of those who would advocate:

                 “I’m in it for me, and forget about everyone else “

                  If I’m fine, why bother to be concerned about those who are dying?

                  One person I know was heard to say “Well people are going to die anyway “

                  Former New York Governor Mario Cuomo once said:

                  “the measure of a society is how well its treats those who have the least. “

                 What might that say about all our vessels that are sailing the current turbulent seas?

                  Are they all seaworthy?

                  Will some run aground?

                   Will some sink?
                   Our humanity and our compassion (caritas) informs us that our purpose must be beyond ourselves.

                   How we care for others, especially those who are without resources and power, as well as how we care for ourselves is critical for how we will experience our lives and the future.

                   We need to ensure that all vessels, big and small, might be able to navigate the waters and be safe and prosperous.

                   May it be so.

    Peter E. Bauer, Rev. Peter E. Bauer is a United Church Of Christ Minister.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Living* A Life To Live For

    by Paul W. Knoll, M.A.
    Manuel Breva Colmeiro/ Getty Images
    Community//

    How Captaining Sailboats Prepared Me To Navigate Business Turnarounds

    by Francesco Liistro
    The Vineyard Church in Boise, Idaho sits at tables on a Sunday morning instead of rows of chairs or a pew.
    Community//

    How My Church Stopped Avoiding Difficult Topics and Learned to Listen

    by Chad Estes

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.