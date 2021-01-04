Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Navigating Burnout with Melanie Ewan: Fireside Chat and Roundtable

We work to live life, not live our lives to work. We were lucky to connect and engage with Melanie Ewan this week. She eloquently explained how she had to navigate her burnout throughout her professional career. This narrative is not Melanie’s alone. We can all agree we have been in the same boat at […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We work to live life, not live our lives to work.

We were lucky to connect and engage with Melanie Ewan this week. She eloquently explained how she had to navigate her burnout throughout her professional career. This narrative is not Melanie’s alone. We can all agree we have been in the same boat at some point in time. “I woke up one day, and my entire body hurt; I couldn’t move at all. I had to get my husband to help me get out of bed.” Melanie explained that she was fully aware of her signs of burnout. Still, she kept pushing through. It wasn’t until her body gave in, which lead to her inevitable but much-needed journey into a healthier lifestyle.

A few days off, some vacation days are supposed to help, or for some, it means packing up their lives and moving to a completely different city or country. We begin to accept this constant sense of exhaustion and anxiety that seems to creep up on us if you want to be successful.

With the constant growth of tech and women joining the workforce, navigating boundaries has become incredibly difficult. Often, our ambitions in wanting to drive our careers mean our mental and physical health end up taking a hit. At Locelle, we focus on having hard conversations. We want to give you the tools to help you navigate the stigma around Burnout Culture.

Self-care has many forms. It can be a quiet night in, a bath bomb, a glass of wine, or you learn how to say no and to set strict boundaries, and lastly, a solid eight-hour sleep. Melanie focused on how one type of self-care will never remain the same. Your role, duties, ambitions, how you take care of yourself, how you listen to your body will also need to change.

How do you navigate through your burn out? Do you feel like you have the space to talk about it with your peers or even in your workplace?

    Simmi Dhaliwal, Digital Marketing Manager at Locelle

    Locelle is a platform created to advance women in the workplace.

    Through tailored 1:1 mentor matching, live leadership sessions, and networking with peers with similar interests and goals, we deliver personal and professional growth to women working in the tech industry.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Artur Debat / Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    What We Can Learn From 8 YouTube Stars Who Burned Out From Constant Connectivity

    by Nora Battelle
    Community//

    5 Ways to Make the Most of Defining Moments: An Interview with Melanie Bragg on Never, Ever Give Up

    by Kathleen Welton
    Well-Being//

    Why I Joined Thrive Global

    by Rajiv Pant

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.