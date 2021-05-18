Naveen Venkatapathi of Wavicle Data Solutions: “Focus on the customer experience”

Focus on the customer experience — In the end, one of the best ways to ensure business success is by keeping your customers happy and exceeding their expectations. Digital transformation technologies are fantastic for enabling this. These efforts allow businesses to focus on the total customer experience, either offering them a full seamless digital experience or by freeing up valuable employee time to provide a more human, high-touch encounter. Either way, you meet the customer on their terms, respond quickly to their emerging needs and trends, and foster loyalty for repeat business.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Naveen Venkatapathi

Naveen Venkatapathi is the co-founder and president of Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm. Naveen, with his co-founder, Niyaz Kamookagath, lead Wavicle’s efforts to help companies transform their data analytics by offering modern data architecture services that leverage machine learning, AI, and cloud strategy consulting. Naveen has guided the company to award-winning growth, making the Inc. 500 list two years in a row and being recognized as a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace. Prior to Wavicle, Naveen was a data analytics consultant for some of America’s largest brands in the restaurant and retail industries.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?l

Lessons learned in my career could take up the whole article! But there are three lessons I learned early in my career, which I carry with me to this day: 1) focus on business objectives, 2) listen, 3) proactive communication.

As a young technology consultant, I had way more curiosity about the technology — the features and functions of a particular database or reporting tool — than I did about the business challenges my clients were trying to solve. I used my tech skills to drive decisions and had to learn to focus more on understanding my business stakeholders and how to use the technology to deliver value for them.

I also had to learn to be a better listener. I would be in and out of meetings, but again, I wasn’t listening to the business needs behind the technology solutions I was developing. An unfortunate outcome of that is that the client may feel they didn’t get the value out of their investment. I had to learn to ask important questions at the start of the project, not the end. Ultimately, I think a lot of my lessons boil down to good communication. I’m constantly working to be more proactive in communicating with everybody — customers, my own teams, all stakeholders. It’s so important to create transparency and effective communication from day one to ensure we are all focused on the same outcomes instead of focusing on our own priorities.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

It’s hard to come up with just one person. Since early in my career, I’ve modeled behavior of teammates, managers, and customers who navigated difficult situations gracefully. People who can make quick decisions and snap into action, taking responsibility, bringing together the right resources, and driving to a solution. These people instilled in me a belief that looking out for the greater good (vs. my own well-being) is the key to success. I mimicked these behaviors until they became natural to me.

If I have to choose one person who inspired me and helped me get where I am today, it’s my grandfather. I spent many of my formative years in India living with him. He didn’t even finish high school, but was an entrepreneur at heart. He tried and failed at a few businesses before finding success in construction. I learned from him the idea of building something on your own and creating an ecosystem that others can thrive in — this is what drives me as an entrepreneur today. He taught me to start small, believe in myself, then deliver. When I have doubts, I fall back on that.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Trusted Advisor by David H. Maister (Author), Charles H. Green

This book was a big eye opener for me. It’s 20 years old and still as relevant to me today as it was when it was first given to me by one of my mentors. The book is about how to gain client’s trust to become their go-to advisor vs. trying to sell more. It really helped me move beyond my early tendencies to focus on technology for technology’s sake rather than starting with the business needs and developing technology that addresses those needs.

My company is rooted in these concepts. Yes, we are experts in technologies for data and analytics, but our clients’ business needs always drive our recommended solutions. When their business succeeds because of something we did, then they are more likely to trust us with their next challenge.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

When we started Wavicle, our initial purpose was to provide global-class consulting services to companies in the Midwest, with a razor sharp focus on analytics. As we have gained more and more enterprise-class clients, we’ve begun to expand beyond our Midwestern roots¸ while maintaining that focus.

We strive to give clients fast access to the data they need to make smart decisions based on smart data. We do this by combining business expertise and deep technical skills with automation in every solution we design.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Yes, as I mentioned, we are very committed to accelerating the time it takes our clients to realize value from their data. To that end, we are getting ready to make a very exciting announcement this spring about a new data platform we’ve built, which will allow us to deliver that value even faster and more cost-effectively.

Outside of that, we are constantly looking for new ways to help our clients improve the customer experience and operational efficiency. We spend a great deal of time understanding and listening to them about their needs surrounding data analytics and gaining insights from data, no matter its form. For example, right now we are doing really innovative things with social media sentiment data, texting, and voice analytics. We are also finding new ways to liberate companies from big budget analytics projects — to find that space between custom built vs. large enterprise platforms that deliver on different data functions at the enterprise level.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

A lot of times, people associate digital transformation with technology — a mobile app, self-driving cars, drones. But it’s more than that. It’s about bringing together the right technology, process, and people to drive change that enables better experiences for customers and employees. That’s the key — digital transformation exists to improve experiences.

Organizations that deliver great experiences stand to realize significant value in the form of happy customers who remain loyal and buy more; efficient processes that cut costs; or more effective and productive employees.

It can be as complex as implementing AI algorithms to personalize online shopping experiences or as simple as a neighborhood grocery store integrating a no-touch payment system with their POS technology — a $300 investment, that in my book, is a digital transformation. For many of our clients, digital transformation is happening as they invest in turning manual processes into automated, technology-driven processes.

Regardless of an organization’s size or industry, the most important first step is an integrated strategy between business and IT functions. It’s also more important than ever to have an aligned strategy across customer experience (tracking and improving customer interactions with your company, products, and tools), user experience (the experience customers have when using your products), employee experience (enabling them to serve customer easily with the right tools and apps), and multi-experience (consumers’ digital touchpoints and how they utilize them via voice, touch, etc).

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

It’s hard to say one company or industry can benefit more than others from digital transformation. Any company of any size that wants to adapt and thrive in the modern customer world can benefit.

Just look at our schools — they have had to go through a digital transformation as they’ve launched remote learning capabilities with conferencing solutions and digital learning apps. That’s probably not the first industry most people associate with digital transformation, but that has been huge in the last year.

My recommendation is for organizations to look at their internal organization and understand how they can internally disrupt internal business units and drive efficiency through additional transformation.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

We have had the pleasure of helping numerous enterprises embark on and accelerate their digital transformation journeys, so to narrow it down can be difficult, but I’ll give you two recent examples of success.

For one global quick service restaurant, we recently helped them with a very specific piece of their digital transformation strategy — voice of customer. For this client, they wanted to better understand customer sentiment so that their corporate insights, operations, and marketing could easily identify customer feedback trends in near real-time allowing them to make special offers and discounts, improve service, or address safety concerns surrounding PPE and other pandemic-related issues. By bringing together the full scope of written feedback from every source available to the company, including internal sources (like customer satisfaction surveys and chat logs) and third-party sources (such as social media feeds and online review platforms) they were able to identify positive and negative customer trends in real-time. More importantly, they were able to react to customer feedback and continue to improve the customer experience to maintain their competitive edge.

But not all digital transformation endeavors directly impact the consumer. Some are more indirect, such as the project we completed for a large national retailer. This client was deploying AI and machine learning capabilities to improve the ordering process between its corporate fulfillment operations and its 4,500 independent retails stores. Their outdated system was becoming overwhelmed with ordering and fulfilment management and by modernizing the process, we were able to help them implement faster, easier, and more accurate ordering processes for their retailers, simplify inventory management, and optimize pricing. And by creating a better experience at the corporate level for its retailers, the retailers are able to offer their consumers a better in-store experience, as well.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Digital Transformation is a challenging process for companies that have not invested or have underinvested in this area. These can be massive scale projects and it takes thought leadership within the organization and a “been there/done that” knowledge to drive events, especially when results can lag behind implementation.

I would argue the most common and frequent challenges we see include historical underinvestment, lack of thought leadership, and challenges with scalability. But there are solutions to overcoming these and I recommend focusing on the following for resolving digital transformation challenges:

Showing short term wins

Breaking it down into bite sized pieces

Getting everyone behind the project

Keeping the path forward defined

Having a knowledgeable expert partners that works side-by-side with the client

Educating teams on the way they can get through the project

Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Focus on the customer experience — In the end, one of the best ways to ensure business success is by keeping your customers happy and exceeding their expectations. Digital transformation technologies are fantastic for enabling this. These efforts allow businesses to focus on the total customer experience, either offering them a full seamless digital experience or by freeing up valuable employee time to provide a more human, high-touch encounter. Either way, you meet the customer on their terms, respond quickly to their emerging needs and trends, and foster loyalty for repeat business.

Enhance the employee experience — The customer isn’t always a buyer — often it is your own people. Digital transformation projects only work if the people who should be using them actually do, and they will only use them if they are providing value and making their jobs easier and better. We have encountered multiple projects where we come in and the company has already implemented very expensive, multi-year technology projects, but in the end, the results weren’t providing the results the teams needed, didn’t demonstrate value, or the interface was too complex for the employees to use. That creates wasted dollars, time, and political capital for leadership. Start from a place of understanding with the teams you are serving, then make sure every effort endeavors to fulfill those needs.

Build something on your own — For most of our clients, investing in technologies that enable digital transformation efforts is a necessity. But the great solutions are those that blend what you buy with how you customize it for your teams and your customers. There really is a sweet spot for blending the two and that is different for every company.

Build an ecosystem where others can thrive — In the technology innovation industry, it is incredibly important that your teams know you have their backs, and that failure is an opportunity to learn and become better (but let’s just fail fast and move quickly forward). Creating that ecosystem of boldness, creativity, and confidence requires creating collaborative teams where people enjoy learning from each other, embracing new methods and models, and not being afraid to challenge norms.

Don’t overthink things — Overthinking leads to analysis paralysis. And I don’t blame people tackling digital transformation efforts for falling into this trap. The digital transformation strategies that are undertaken by our large national and global clients are massive with an enormous amount of budget and risk, but, as I’ve said before, start with some small wins and build from there. This allows you to identify where the winners are effective so you can duplicate and accelerate them, and it keeps the failures small and easy to move quickly past.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Creating a culture of innovation has been a priority at Wavicle. In fact, in our employee survey last year, our highest rating was in terms of employees feeling free to create and innovate. We work to give employees the autonomy and space they need to come up with new ways to solve client challenges and offer collaborative team environments and challenges to push each other to excel. To encourage our teams to stay on the forefront of innovations in data and analytics, we’ve developed “Waviquest,” a three-month program where Wavicle invests in small group teams on a “quest” to imagine, create models, and build MVPs. Waviquest teams are given recognition and bonuses based on final outcomes. Also, In January of 2020, we dedicated a new India data and analytics hub that is home to developers with skills and certifications in traditional and cloud technologies. Innovative cultures support an ecosystem where failure is ok and pushing established analytics norms is encouraged. We believe we can’t drive innovation where the team can’t try and fail and be better.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“The Past is frozen and no longer flows, and the Present is all lit up with eternal rays.” — C.S. Lewis

This quote is a reminder to me to not get bogged down by baggage or failure from the past. I strive to use those lessons learned to make better decisions and make better use of the present. I often think of my grandfather who had to quit school to help provide for his family after his father died. He was only 13. He held various jobs to support the family — working as a coconut farmer, cleaning trucks, and driving a bus, among others. Eventually he worked his way up the local construction industry in India. He took every hard lesson in life and turned it into new opportunities that would build the foundation for mine and future generations in our family. That is how I choose to live my life and lead my teams — turn yesterday’s failures into today’s successes.

How can our readers further follow your work (social channels, website, blog, etc.)?

https://wavicledata.com/blog/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/wavicle-data-solutions/

@WavicleDataLLC