Nature’s Musical Delight: Ocie Lee Smith #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Returning back to nature’s vegetation always comes to heal the morning dew. Tasting nature’s fruits and vegetables stimulates the natural, healing mechanism, in the human body. We have heard the rhyme of “an apple a day, keeps the doctor, away.” Such a rhythm provides us with that necessary rhyme for Mother Earth’s healing tools, which have been blessed by the Heavens. Humanity has been provided with everything that it needs, when it comes to our healing process. There have been different tools and traditions, which have ensured that humanity is equipped with the necessary, medicinal elixirs, which is needed from Earth’s domain. Interesting enough, too much of the populations are running from, what nourishes and sustains them.

What is it about green apples, which seem so peculiar? Perhaps, they embody the beauty of emerald jewels. They are after all a precious medium in treasuries the very riches of Earth’s jewels. Furthermore, they also provide a healing anecdote when it comes to energy and balance. There is so much to comprehend when it comes to the use of minerals for healing. Regardless of how much that we understand them, let it be known that, we understand. Perhaps, it’s the sweetness of those green apples and how they can be connected to fairytales? Could it also be that they are seen as a rarity? After all, it is that rare factor, which peaks our curiousity! Why is such a treasure so rare? What is its unique purpose, that few people can possibly understand?

Navigating our way through that Old Skool phase of R&B, there is one song, which highlights the fascination of one husband’s journey into the family life. Waking up one, early morning, his wife cooks his morning breakfast. We know because it is he, who is narrating the song. He has tickled our imagination with the power of green apples. Furthermore, he has also connected these delights, to the precious eye of the Creator. Not only does he intertwine it to the design of the Heavens, but to those other kinds of creative persuasions, which have entertained human company and comfort. The delicacies of green apples moves us into comprehending the metaphors of Heaven’s domain; and how one can view folktale traditions as part of the real world.

Always remember that when a man crafts his affections, for one of the Earth’s fruits, just know that he has reached a special place in understanding his relationship with the feminine domain. He understands his natural aura, and this sustains a great deal of his masculinity. Just remember that such must be steeped in truth. Woman’s domain must be wrapped and cloaked in, truth!

Back to those Old Skool tunes, we find ourselves intertwined with one love story of a man’s embrace of those, green apples.” Through them, he has clearly made peace with the Creator and Heaven’s gates. Yes. He has. He is clearly a family man. In the context of family, a husband appreciates how such a fruit has metaphorically affirmed himself, within his family. Looking into the work of one R&B legend, we have none other than the late. . .

Oncie Lee Smith