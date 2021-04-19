Nature’s Musical Delight: Natalie Cole #BlackAmericanHer/History360

Nature, music, and woman go hand-in-hand! When woman has the power to re-position herself within a holistic domain, like a flower, she blossoms and blooms. Seeing women singers, artists, poets, musicians, and other creative types is a wonderful celebration, which preforms the creativity of gardens. In fact, it is in the garden, where creativity, lays. And, when it comes to the arts, it is through gardens where the brilliance and majesty of music is born. It is nature, which serves as a vesicle for the arts to make its alliance between Heave and the Earth. It is nature which receives the acoustics, that have been spread throughout the Earth. There are a myriad of energies which are connected to and intertwined within the Earth. Therefore, how vital it must be for a woman to return back to the very same place, which celebrates her womanhood.

Observing women singers and songwriters, who have photographed themselves within the guise of nature is another art project in its own right. Observing from the outside, you gain the ability to see another side of them. It’s a side without the lights, fans, and screams coming from the crowd. On the contrary, it is a side which affirms who they are in stillness. When they are in the comforts and quiet arenas of their home (or natural state), there is another side of them, that we have the privilege to see! Furthermore, it is a space, time, and moment, where they seem to naturally blend in with the surrounding environment. Every woman has this capability. We come from the Earth and so it is even more akin, that their stories align with it.

Fashion and our bodily posture and form have a way of bringing out a beautiful texture and picture, when certain singers align with the Earth. It is as if they are a complimentary piece, when it comes to creating the final touch to a perfect, natural scene. When surrounding with Earth’s natural allure, a woman can feel as if she is in a storybook fairy tale. In addition, it moves a performer (and singer) into perfect alignment and pitch. Being in the comforts of nature permits the birthing of dreams. The imaginary seeds are planted, and the singer is given a moment to reflect upon the song she wishes to birth. However, first she must escape into dream world. Through dreams we can dabble into the context of reality. It sounds ironic doesn’t it? Nevertheless, it is quite true. Without the dream world reality’s creativity ceases to exist. In fact, it is the art of daydreaming, where an artist and musician has the power to gain a certain manner of stability into their creativity. When there are so many ideas and options to choose from, creativity can be confusing. You feel being caught up in a whirlwind of ideas; with so much less to choose from. Sometimes daydreaming permits you to settle into that one idea, which feels the most relevant and soothing for you at the time. It feels so good for that specific moment, and your Soul is allowed the opportunity to marinate with the mood. It does require a healing process. For when you are given the opportunity and moment to reflect, your Spirit has to assess any lingering pains or diseases, when going through a spiritual exploration. Once discomforts are daydreamed away, a singer (entertainer) can paint the song of her choosing.

For one special singer/songwriter, moving into her Black American gardens, through Jazz, Soul, and R&B permitted her ample time to birth new sounds. Planting the seeds for new songs, she too wore the Spirit of a, red woman. Bold, audacious, and courageous, she maneuvered her way into that silk and champagne-colored texture of sound. You could hear the harvesting of white wine from her voice. And, of course, day dreaming was simply one of the treasures she left behind. Like father, like daughter. The one and only. . .

Natalie Cole