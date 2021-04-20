Nature’s Musical Delight: India Adams

Earth’s vegetation has a way of adding beauty to the manner of womanhood and femininity. When women sings of fruit and nature, there is a sacred place when returning back to ancient memory. Apples have a certain texture and way of channeling such stories. Do they not? They are one of the first fruits, which comes to mind when we think about the Autumn and harvest seasons. It’s one of those sacred fruits, which permits you to reminisce on old fairytales of forests, and the magic, within them. Then, of course, you have those sayings of “an apple a day keeps the doctor away.” Such sayings are are source of healing. Another fascinating endeavor correlates to the treasures of the feminine alignment with apples. You think of apple orchards, apple trees, candles carrying the scent of apples, candy apples. The list goes on.

There is something carrying a level of fantasy, when a woman surrounds herself with apples. There is the gentility of water and apples. And, of course, such further heightens a woman’s decor with the very gentility of apples. Water and its nourishment of fruits always go hand-in-hand. What a joyous treat is seems to be! Of course, there is even the treasure of feminine beauty and mystique. How it is further nourished when she is placed and surrounded in the treasures of water, is even more intricate.

When a woman singer and musician proclaims that a man should “comfort me with apples, Baby. Then we can love,” one is hearing her reverence for nature. A man can’t find her, understand her, nor love her, if he can’t connect her Being, with Earth’s delicate nectar and charm. Woman’s being is a reflection of the Earth. Her ability to create, heal, provide artistry, and nurture foretells the ability of Earth’s fruition. The nourishment of woman includes the nourishment of the Earth. Therefore, for a man to truly be immersed in the telling of womanhood (and all of her pleasures), he has to be connected (and in harmony) with the Earth. In doing so, he is further aligning himself with his own connection to Earth’s tapestries. In truly Divine and a sacred blessing, when a man decides to engage in such wanders. Furthermore, when a woman guides a man into his natural ornament (and ornamentation) with the Earth, he is coming into realization for a greater, grander, and higher sense of praise and elixir, with the environment of, woman!

There is one particular singer, who brought such apple delights, into the eloquence of music and all of its sensory. Using the Black American musical scent of Old Jazz, there was a great level of tenderness and artistry in the particular story, that she painted, when it came to the comforts of her own Being, through tasty apples. Furthermore, things seem to manifest in the comforts of the Earth’s fruition. Somehow, man has the opportunity to draw closer to her pleasures and comforts, should he partake in the journey of starting with that natural product. What is even more profound concerning this sacred act, is that the female narrator makes it clear that it is Earth, which serves as her first comfort, and love. Man can only do so much, and take her so far. That’s the truth of it all! It’s another reminder for women to understand who and what their first loyalty should be to; and it’s not to a man. In fact, she sets the source of her loyalty, and permits man to navigate towards that. It’s one way, in how she sustains (and maintains) his loyalty. “Comfort me with apples.” Just that statement alone, takes a person back to the world of fantasy, and to that storybook fairytale. Particularly, a Western fairytale (and fiction), where apples are transformed into something “more delightful.” The album cover for the song highlights the feminine, as the singer is within the comforts of water; while being nourished with apples. Nude and laying in her bareness, she is receiving the restoration with the Earth; and presenting a different picture of feminine nudity, with the apple. Her name is none other than. . .

India Adams