Nature’s Musical Delight: Eileen Brennan

Women, music, and nature go together, oh so well. Complementing each other in a way that Heaven has ordained it. It’s so very true. In fact, you can imagination a celebration in the Heavens when women adorn themselves with music and nature, as a healing delight. Yes! It’s an amazing factor. Furthermore, there are different outlets and treasures, for reflecting that healing energy and healing power. Never forget gentle Darlings that love, nature, and song goes hand-in-hand. Neither can be without the other. That’s truly another saying, for these current times. However, we can always revert to those older days and performance models, in moving into another world of life and roses.

It’s a famous song, happening in French timing and her tongue. Life and roses. If only every day could be lived in that way! How beautiful the world would be! It’s often through nature, where a woman is able to manifest her charm; her healing charm, at that. When you are able to bring fashion into the mix, and women’s ability to be clothed in nature’s imitation, the song serves as a delicate and gentle palette to be laid out throughout the atmosphere. Never forget how precious flowers are and how they ensure to awaken any woman, who has felt deprived from the rewards of feminine nourishment and beauty. Never forget that. In fact the transition in her Spirit is so immediate, that one experiences a different persona and Spirit, from what a person has been accustomed to; or accustomed to seeing. Just what is it about roses, and their mannerisms (and intertwining) with dance, music, and the visual arts? Just what is it about them?

Another legend, within another timing has managed to awaken our sensory, through the livelihood of florals and her domain. It is truly an intriguing dynamic, when it comes to another treasure for nature, wellness, and magic. Furthermore, what makes it even more enchanting is when it comes from those legendary dames, who showcased the greatness of one’s contribution to a film and television industry. Watching one performance of “La Vie En Rose,” we are given a tasteful incite into how a rose can personify woman, through just one of her myriad forms. Floating and dancing through the social environment and scenery, we observe a playful nature, for one woman, and her ability to capture the crowd-enchanting their attention-through a simple word (and note)-la! Dressed in a black dress, with purple-colored florals, she wins the crowd, through her singing of a simple note-a simple word! Yet, what seems so “simple” is nothing short of the ordinary. In fact, it carries much more wealth and abundance, than what one could possibly think of!

Do you hear it? Do you truly hear it? Listen to how the very treasures of “la” glides across the restaurant, entertainment venue, or any other social arena. That’s just how beautiful, magnanimous, pleasing, and delightful the very nature of a simple song, note, and word can be! So, with this performance of “La Vie En Rose,” we manifest our dreams and creative desires into that special world, where nature and woman provide the ability for others to immerse in the wonder of a rose and song-even if it’s just for one note and word! LA! And, through that manifestation it was conducted by none other than legendary film and television actress and singer. . .

Eileen Brennan