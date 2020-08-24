Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Nature’s Laws in the Era of Coronavirus

Fifth in a series of 7 articles

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Compassion is the keen awareness of the interdependence of all things.

Thomas Merton

The trajectory of mankind’s development has been a consistent expansion of connections with others—from clans and tribes to the global community in which we now interact. The innovations created by human ingenuity throughout the millennia have facilitated nature’s purpose—that all of the peoples of the world are connected together and live in alignment with her laws in peace and harmony. It is to become like nature.

The societies we have built are complex, scientifically advanced and totally interdependent. The fact is that we cannot survive, individually or collectively, without each other. My second-grade granddaughter called me and said with excitement, “Grandma, guess what I learned in school today! It takes forty-five people to make a pencil!” It takes all of us.

Nothing happens in a vacuum. Every intention and action impacts the entire global system. A financial downturn in one nation rattles the economic sector, one violent episode in one city influences an eruption of global protest, election results in one country can shift the arc of international relations.

The law of interdependence exists in our bodies, in our psyches, in our thoughts and emotions.  There are some practical ways to think about this law and how to use the fact of our interdependence for our benefit as a society. This interesting site that lays it out in simple formulas.

Competitive self-interest is the realm where ego rules. Human society has grown to the epitome of egoism in its most horrible form. Society is operating in a dangerous stage of the development [link #2] of the forces of reception and bestowal—giving in order to receive. We have not yet developed into altruistic intention. The forces opposite to positive and correct human values prevail. We have come to the end of our efforts to bend nature to our will, and Nature has declared: Stop!

It’s been shown that coronavirus, along with multiple bacteria, fungi and other viruses, are intimate entities within the interdependent system of Nature. The power that COVID-19 has in bringing us to our knees and dismantling everything that we know demonstrates this, as does the economic and social impact of quarantine and social distancing. Interdependence is local and global and is a key element that has to be understood as we pick ourselves up and re-create our future lives.

When we understand the vast implications of this law, our inner way of being takes on a sense of compassion for others. We realize the degree to which we influence others and the world positively or negatively by our intentions and actions. We begin to think about whether or not the actions we contemplate in order to fulfill our every desire harm others or whether they in some way serve the common good. Ultimately, which actions do we choose and which actions do we reject?

Religions share a common instruction: Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This principle requires compassion, inner scrutiny, and intention not to do to anyone else what we don’t want done to us. It recognizes our dependence on each other for our very survival. It is the living out of the integral and deterministic law of interdependence.

    Mary Miesem

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Nature’s Laws in the Era of Coronavirus

    by Mary Miesem
    Community//

    Nature’s Laws in the Era of Coronavirus

    by Mary Miesem
    Community//

    Natural Intelligence: Life’s Essence

    by Catherine Cunningham, PhD

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.