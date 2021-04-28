Nature’s Delight: Mario Chamlee

So often, we end up hearing about Mother Earth and nature’s delight from a woman’s point of view. We about her performance with nature-the flowers, plants, and other forms of vegetation. However, when do we ever sit back to highlight nature’s appreciation of the masculine persona. This is especially true, as it correlates to a sacred ability for understanding what it means to see a man become in touch with that nectar and nurture side. What does paradise truly mean for a man’s ability to unite and perform, with the delicacies of nature? What does it look like? Sound like? That’s the question that we have to get to. Furthermore, how does it feel for a man to experience himself in the beauties of nature’s delight? What does that feel like? Oh yes! It can be Heavenly, and a natural paradise, indeed!

Man is often highlighted, and depicted, as “conquering” the joys of nature. However, such can be further from the truth and reality’s timing. The early days of nature depict masculinity, as hunting and preciding over nature. That too, does not highlight his natural state. Nor does it prove just how beautiful and surreal the conception of man with nature, truly is. There is a much more intimate style and design, which comes into his gaze. Much more intimate than we have come to believe. And what is this intimacy? How does it move man into a greater level of awakening than what he is accustomed to dealing with? After all, the very Being of masculinity has been associated with a harsh layer of terrain. In fact, men are seen as being at war, with nature. Consistently. And why is that? Why must the traits of manhood be connected with an aggressive nature, to be situated among a constant state of war with nature? Yes. Nature can be harsh. Life is harsh. Nevertheless, must man consistently be in a state of chaos and escapade of harsh terrain. Must he? Can there be times when he is intertwined in a holistic state of peace, with the natural world?

Music has a way of demonstrating the gentility of man with the Earth and her waters. It’s just that simple. Music has a way of softening a man, and getting him to reveal a period of intimacy, that he has yet to perform. Music is intertwined from the Earth. In fact, it is birthed from it. So, what does it mean for a man to perform, within the texture of nature’s comfort? What does that truly mean? Is there a sense of freedom for man when he moves through nature? Does he receive the opportunity to release restrictions and tensions from his very Being? Does he? Does music provide man with a new found masculinity? Perhaps, it does just that!

Music, plus the Earth, restores man to a greater and higher level, than we could possibly imagine. Music is a vesicle of safety and salvation. Music permits man to find a healing mechanism, through the violent persona, that humanity has instructed him to be. Music also permits man to be emotional and filled with the passion of mystique and amazement, for life’s creative domain. Couple that with the Earth’s natural resources, and a man becomes filled with a natural yearning to release unhealthy and toxic masculinities, which do not serve him, well. Of course, music is one thing. However, there is also an increase in one’s dedication and nurture. Certain mannerisms are re-awakened. In addition, there is also another holistic decree, which establishes a unique perspective, for a man-and especially, a musician to surround himself, among the comforts of music. Music creates honesty. It births and blooms certain vibes and euphorias, when it comes to navigating through another persona. In fact, a person can get lost in the joys of music, that they come to find themselves, all over again. Music has that way of replenishing and restoring. For woman, and man, it births us, all over again.

And so, we are back to the vocal artistry of one male musician. Not only is it a sacred blessing and teaching for the treasures of masculinity, but it also grants the opportunity to direct us back to the place of belonging. Just like anyone else, men too, seek a safe haven, within their personal journeys and testimonies. One of the most intriguing places, correlates to that inner introspection, which moves a person into that transitional level. When a man thinks of paradise, he thinks of that drinking of water, after a long, hot, sunny day. He thinks of eating and coming home to a place of serenity, after eating a warm, hot meal. He reflects on going out into the real world, and enjoying the recent harvesting of fruits. Now, that’s a long lived passion. A passion, indeed!

As we move into another oasis for one’s telling nectar of a man’s spiritual nourishment, with music, there is one particular sector, we must convey. Such is the experience that one foresees when having moved into that layer of Paradise. Based on one man’s performance, Paradise is an opera. It moves into different levels of power, charm, and charisma. Paradise is powerful, holistic, and abundant! Paradise is crafted and created in a manner of experiencing the inner workings and teachings of Mother Earth, and her decor!

Mario Chamlee