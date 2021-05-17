Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Nature heal us..

Nature holds the key to our aesthetic, intellectual, cognitive and spiritual satisfaction - E. O. Wilson

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Nature’s beauty is adorable, amazing in every aspects. God’s gift to us is anything else but the wonderful nature. We are getting many benefits from the mother nature. It provides all basic needs of the living community. Such a wonderful nature giving us one more blessing to us. It heal us.. The healing capability of this beautiful nature.

We all admire the beauty of the nature, along with that we are reducing our stress, seeking pleasure to our eyes, consuming fresh air for healthy lungs, the cool breeze make us calm, that leads to peace in mind, clear thoughts. Sun provide with vitamin- d, energy. Much more..

When we feel sick, stressed, tensed the major advice given by doctors and health professionals are spend time in nature, get fresh air, go for walk outside. Because there are many studies proven that nature has healing ability for certain problems.

Enjoy the nature, get benefits out of it, heal yourself, lead a healthy and happy life. Apart from enjoying help nature by watering plants, planting more tress and protect our mother nature for our next generation.

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of the author
    Well-Being//

    Nature Not Only Healed My Heart, But Also My Brain

    by Jennifer Walsh
    Community//

    How Essential Nature Therapy Is for the Wellbeing of Human

    by Ieva V.
    Photo by Paige Cody on Unsplash
    Community//

    Natures Touch

    by Mel Madgwick
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.