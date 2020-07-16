Nature and Man

I’ve always imagined rain as Nature’s way of showing how proud It was of someone’s deeds. In a world, where everyone is trampling over each other to bask in the limelight for a few seconds, a small act of kindness, moves It. To the extent of making it shower. But have you wondered why it does not rain as heavily in other places? There are regions that are drought stricken and have hardly any water to meet even daily needs. Why won’t Nature shower love there too? It’s not just Science or weather forecast anymore, is it? Well, it’s mans’ actions. Majorly.

Adequate rain is an indication of Nature’s love for man

People live temporary lives without foresight and concern. Nature’s (God’s) struggle is to sow a seed of conscience in just few, so that they can make a ripple in the world. But is it working? Our fickle mind is such, that “we” adapt to the environmental degradation “we” have caused and complain like “we” have lost something that “we” are entitled to, shamelessly. “We”, are the so-called “evolved beings with a sixth sense”. The atrocities that come to light everyday because of man’s lack of control, is sickening to the gut. What do we do? Well, this started with man. This is going no where unless man wakes up and understands the repercussions of his actions.

Something really bizarre about us is that each and everybody is empowered and gifted. We could set an example to those who are lethargic about their existence. Instead, we would say “If you can’t beat them, join them!”, with absolute conviction. It is a shame that we cannot pick ourselves up to take initiative, either due to indolence or politics. The easier way out would be to conveniently blame it on the government bodies because it is their problem, not ours.

Herds never choose the path not taken

Nevertheless, Nature, just like It has Its way of letting things happen and silently observes, It also has its ways of making things stop. If only we thought of Mother Earth as much as She did about us. The least we can do is water a few plants and in return, She will give you fruits to eat, flowers to smell, oxygen to breathe and medicines to heal! We are a population of 7.8 billion people and counting! Imagine what we could do if each of us took responsibility for the smallest things possible to give back to Nature. Maybe grow a plant on our birthday. Make sure not to use plastic. Put the waste only in dustbins. Are these difficult to follow? We should remember that our actions will not just affect people of our generation but the coming generations too. Here is a popular American saying to mull over,

“We do not inherit the world from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children.”

Try this: Recollect one simple act that you’ve done to make the world a better place to live in. Reflect on how that made you feel. Did you feel satisfied? Did you feel an urge to do something on the same lines again? Maybe that’s all it takes to start a domino effect.