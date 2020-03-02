Natural Holistic Ways to Sleep Better

Are you having trouble getting a good night’s sleep? Each morning you have an opportunity to hit the reset button — another chance to open your eyes to the wonders of a new day. But, do you find yourself waking up on the wrong side of the bed on certain days?

Sleep is increasingly touted as one of the means to health, productivity at work, memory, and longevity. Mindfulness teacher and certified dream therapist Tzivia Gover has a new book and a mission: to help people rediscover the pleasure of sleep and creative nighttime dreaming.

In The Mindful Way to a Good Night’s Sleep, Gover combines her areas of expertise to present accessible, effective techniques for cultivating peaceful, restful sleep — naturally. For the 60 million Americans who suffer from insomnia, as well as the many more who struggle with occasional sleep disruptions, Gover’s all-natural, comprehensive approach introduces lifestyle changes and activities that can help people to sleep deeply and wake up well.

Her self-help guide features simple yoga poses, 10-minute meditations, and easy breathing exercises, along with visualization and journaling activities plus practical lifestyle advice. Gover emphasizes dreaming as key for a good night’s sleep, then teaches how to cultivate dream recall and set the scene for safe, productive dreaming.

How to Wind Down After a Busy Day

A key component is to establish a consistent bedtime routine. “Evidence shows that the key to getting good sleep is to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day, so start practicing some rituals to help you stick to a strict schedule,” says Rose MacDowell, Chief Research Officer at Sleepopolis.

“It doesn’t really matter what you do – enjoying a cup of chamomile tea with a book, journaling, or moving through some relaxing yoga poses – as long as you do it every night. You’ll start training your body to associate the activity with sleep and before you know it, the mere whiff of gentle chamomile, will have you drifting off to sleep.”

When asked about her top sleep tips Cristin Smith, the CEO, Founder and Spiritual Director at Saffron & Sage says, “According to traditional Chinese medicine, we need to be asleep by 10 p.m. in order for our organs and systems to shut down and begin to detoxify. I make sure I’m asleep by 10 p.m. I add a few drops of lavender to my diffuser to help me transition, as well as a few drops to the bottoms of my feet and spine.

“Your environment is crucial- a cool and dark room will suffice. I make sure that my room has proper ventilation and it’s cool, as well as turning off lights and making sure it’s an environment conducive to sleep. Additionally, I sleep with a spirit quartz next to my bed that promotes slumber and dream work. Also, I make sure I have a clutter free bedroom that isn’t going to distract or overwhelm me. You want your bedroom to be a haven.”

Create a serene sleeping environment in your bedroom featuring a memory foam mattress and upholstered headboard. Image courtesy The Creative Cottage.

We’re Not Getting Enough Sleep

Erica Jabali, copywriter and founder of the I Spy Fabulous blog says, “As a lifelong insomniac, I’ve got years of practice with recommendations for how to get a good night’s sleep. Personally, I have seen the most success with a combination of bedtime tea with valerian root, a good humidifier to keep your sinuses open and improve breathing, and turning cell phones on airplane mode.”

Taking time to relax at the end of each day is a top tip from Declan Edwards, Founder of BU Coaching. He says, “Create a daily one hour ‘buffer zone’ before bed to allow enough time to unwind. During this time, you shouldn’t work or do anything stressful. The daily buffer zone should be used only for pleasurable activities (such as reading, meditation, yoga, etc) in order to set the stage for sleep. Taking steps to prepare for sleep each night can improve sleep quality and this can lead to more energy, more productivity, and a happier, healthier life.”

Martin Reed is a certified clinical sleep health educator (CCSH) and the founder of Insomnia Coach. He recommends training your mind to associate your bed with sleep. “The mind is fascinating in its ability to form links between locations and actions. By ensuring that your bed is used predominantly for sleep a strong link will form that will tell your mind that it’s time to go to sleep whenever you’re in bed. This means that it’s best to not watch TV in bed, eat in bed or play on your phone in bed.”

Quality Bedding for Restful Sleep

Weighted blankets are being marketed as the next best sleep aid. Erin Berman, Brand Strategy at Nectar by Resident says that, “Although it sounds unexpected, the combination of a weighted blanket and a cooling mattress can be the perfect pair for better sleep.”

And you don’t have to worry that you’ll sleep hot, Berman says, “When combined with a cooling mattress like Nectar, which features premium materials with cooling technology to help with temperature regulation, you’ll enjoy breathable rest. With a weighted blanket holding you secure, and a supportive mattress keeping you cool, you’ll feel you are perfectly cocooned for better sleep.”

Vinay Amin, Health and Wellness Expert & CEO at Eu Natural recommends ditching your old mattress. “If you’ve had the same mattress for ten or more years, it’s time to get rid of it. Look into mattresses that don’t have springs in them or ones that have sleep number settings. Memory foam mattresses suit your specific sleeping style and your body type better than a spring mattress, and it’ll take longer to wear out.”

Ditch the Devices

Marjorie Nass, a yoga and lifestyle coach based in La Jolla California incorporates ayurveda, the wellness branch of yoga, into her practice. She specializes in helping clients relieve their pain, sleep better, lose weight, and have more energy, so they can get back to their lives. Over the past 17 years, she has helped thousands of students through private teaching and coaching, workshops, classes, online programs and international retreats.

According to Ayurveda, there are three windows of time during each 12 hour period on the clock. The time from 6pm-10pm is governed by Kapha, comprised of water and earth elements which have slow, grounded and heavy qualities. During this time we naturally begin to relax when we’re in alignment with the natural rhythms of the day. Ideally during this time we are neither digesting the heaviest meal of the day nor getting busy on a project.

With too much mental stimulation in the evening, the brain gets “fired up.” This makes perfect sense from the perspective of the elements governing different times of day. Pitta time begins at around 10pm, and ends at 2am, and is governed by the fire element. With sharp, penetrating and hot qualities, during pitta time deeper digestion takes place, and is the best time for quality sleep which leads to optimal health.

With knowledge of this Ayurvedic concept, the phrase “burning the midnight oil” takes on a potent meaning. If we’re still answering emails, watching a movie or searching online, or reading on a tablet in bed, we simply won’t feel as tired as if we are reading a real book or magazine, doing a restorative yoga practice or meditating.

Yoga Poses to Improve Sleep

Dr. Liza Egbogah, one of North America’s leading body and posture experts, and Clinic director of The[FIX] recommends a few yoga poses before going to bed.

Breathing — Sit crossed legged. Take your thumb and cover your right nostril only. Breathe in through your left nostril. Take 5 – 10 deep breaths and as you do that you will start to relax. This helps to balance left and right side and calm the nervous system.

Rockabye Roll – Lay on your back, bring your knees into your chest and wrap your arms around legs. Begin to rock back and forth until you’re in a seated position. Repeat a few times. The rocking motion is calming for nervous system which will lead to sleep.

Goddess Stretch– Lay on back with feet touching together. Place your hands lightly on yours knees. This relieves tension in hips and helps release stress and anxiety and therefore sleep better.

Standing Forward Bend – Bend forward at hips and grab elbows and just hang over. You will feel a stretch through the back of your legs and feel the blood rushing to your head letting the brain know it’s time to relax.

A Final Thought on Sleeping

“Lastly by not having a white noise machine or blackout shades, we are also negatively impacting our sleep” says Bill Fish, Certified Sleep Science Coach and Co-Founder of Tuck. “A white noise machine could mask the garbage truck going through your neighborhood at 6am, or the dog that seems to want to bark all night.

At the end of the day, sleep is now considered the third pillar of wellness along with diet and exercise, and needs to be a priority. Make an effort to transform your bedroom into a sleep sanctuary. At that point, you will be well on your way to getting the recommended seven to nine hours of quality sleep a night and your body and mind will thank you for it.