Natural Consequences of The Hot Stove

When you were a little kid, there may have been a lesson that you learned the hard way…

Imagine the scenario:

You’re running inside after playing outside right before dinner. As you kick off your shoes in stride, you make a b-line right toward the oven to see what is for dinner.

Before your mom can say, “Don’t touch the stovetop it’s hot,” you place your left hand on the front edge of the burner to lift yourself up, only to burn your hand.

OUCH!

The lesson learned? Don’t touch the stove when it’s hot, or you will burn your hand.

This is an example of a natural consequence, which by the way, isn’t a bad thing.

Natural Consequences Promote Growth

As a professional life blogger, I don’t claim to be an expert when it comes to self-improvement or getting out of your comfort zone.

However, after teaching and coaching adolescents for over 12 years, I can tell you there are certain lessons we must learn on our own. And it is better to learn these lessons at a younger age!

In school we were taught a lesson, then issued a test.

Yet for some reason in life, we do it backward. We are given a test, and we learn the lesson through the passing (or struggle) of the said test! If we don’t learn the lesson, that test appears over and over again.

Natural consequences teach us the lesson faster. Like don’t touch the stove when it’s hot. Or when it is cold, make sure to bring your jacket.

Parenting with natural consequence!

When it comes to rearing children, part of the benefit of using natural consequences as a form of positive discipline, is you allow kids to learn on their own!

This is huge, as snowplow parents and helicopter parents make the terrible mistake of comforting and micromanaging their kid’s lives, thus handicapping them later in life.

By creating the end result in every scenario, those parents who micromanage their child’s environment tend to harm their students ability to cope, deal with grief, and exhibit fortitude.

Natural consequences help students learn when the stakes are not that high!

For example, instead of bringing Johnny his project, the parent who let’s Johnny suffer the late penalty teaches him how to be more organized in the future – a positive outcome of a natural consequence.

On the other hand, the mom who always rushes to be the savior for Johnny encourages the behavior – not preparing – which on occasion is ok. However, if it becomes a bad habit, Johnny may wonder why when he get’s older he never seems prepared.

His ability to land and secure a good, well-paying job may suffer because follow-through is lacking. And the lesson he should have learned from natural consequences, were lessons that now must be learned with much higher stakes!

Let kids learn it now!

Executive functioning, follow-through, grit, determination, perseverance, endurance – these are words business owners are looking for these days more than ever!

In the real world, the skills companies and employers look for are not the ability to memorize the name of the Greek Columns or their ability to memorize the Chemistry tables they can easily look up online.

Instead, they look for:

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Work ethic

Flexibility

Teamwork

Computer skills

Organization

Diligence

Compromise

Leadership

& many more

My friend who owns a roofing and gutter company looks for salesmen who can follow leads and not give up. They are self-starters and organized. They go above and beyond. And when rejection hits, they keep going!

Another pal who started his own pressure washing company experienced no profit for months before beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel!

All this to share that at end of the day AS HARD AS IT MAY BE you want your kid to fail early and often, and learn from natural consequences.

Let them touch the stove 1x so they never touch it again!